'Every fiscal and regulatory lever': SMMT demands green automotive strategy to seize £106bn EV opportunity

The UK automotive sector has today called for an urgent cross-party gear shift to ensure the UK seizes the £106bn economic opportunity that could be realised if the country becomes a major battery electric vehicle (BEV) production hub.

Launching its Manifesto 2030: Automotive growth for a zero emission future at its annual summit, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) highlighted the strategic importance of a sector that is set to contract sharply in the coming years if it fails to navigate the transition towards zero emission models.

The report argues that in order to deliver on the government's target to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030 and ensure the UK does not become increasingly reliant on EV imports, there would need to be a 10-fold increase in domestic EV production to more than 750,000 units a year by 2030.

As such, the trade body today set out a five point plan for maintaining the UK automotive industry's competitiveness, centred on a 'Green Automotive Transformation Strategy', net zero mobility for everyone, a green skills drive, the positioning of automotive and advanced manufacturing supply chains at the core of UK trade policy, and policies to ensure net zero-critical industries are able to access cost-competitive green energy.

SMMT added that delivering such a strategy would allow the sector to play a leading role in delivering on the UK's net zero goals, while also opening up major new export opportunities.

However, it caveated that such progress is contingent on automotive factories attracting the next generation of electric models and the scaling up of the supply chain for EVs. And it warned the ability of the UK to attract such investment was being eroded by the threat of tariffs on EVs under the UK-EU trade deal and inflationary pressures. More than 80 per cent of companies responding to SMMT's latest automotive business confidence barometer reported that they were experiencing rising input costs.

Mike Hawes, the group's chief executive, said the industry remained committed to meeting the government's ambitious decabronisation targets. But he warned the sector was "in the middle of the most fiercely competitive investment landscape of a generation and need a UK response, urgently, using every policy, every fiscal and regulatory lever, to make Britain the most attractive place to invest".

"The automotive industry rises to every challenge, so we set out today a challenge to all political parties: back us with the right conditions and we will turn our obligations into opportunities for our industry, for jobs, for the environment and for the UK," he added.

The government has provided a multi-billion pound support package to incentivise purchases of EVs and accelerate the roll out of the charging network.

However, industry insiders have bemoaned the failure of the UK to deliver more battery factories and investment in the EV supply chain, fuelling fears that some manufacturers could relocate to other European jurisdictions so as to be closer to battery manufacturing capacity.

The government is reportedly poised to finalise a major support package to unlock new investment in EV production capacity from Jaguar Land Rover. But the SMMT and others are keen to see a more co-ordinated and overarching EV industrial strategy.

Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh is set to address today's Summit and will argue that a Labour government would deliver such a strategy through a plan to rapidly scale up UK battery production in a move it claims could create 80,000 jobs and drive more than £30bn of investment.

"Our vision is one where good jobs in the industries of the future are brought back here to our industrial heartlands," she's expected to say.

Haigh will also call for urgent action in conjunction with the EU to tackle imminent rules of origin provisions that threaten to result in tariffs on EVs exported to the continent.

