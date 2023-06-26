Government launches Maritime Council on voyage towards net zero

The government-appointed Maritime Council undertook its first meeting late last week, as Ministers look to accelerate efforts to deliver on the shipping industry's net zero goals.

The Maritime Council has been established with a remit to drive the delivery of the recommendations set out in the government's Maritime 2050 Strategy and ensure close co-operation between the industry and government as the sector looks to both boost trade and slash carbon emissions.

Speaking at the first meeting of the council, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "As an island nation, maritime has always underpinned our national connectivity and prosperity, so it's vital we secure the long-term future of this sector and deliver on the Maritime 2050's recommendations to make the UK maritime sector the strongest and most competitive in the world.

"Not only will this help deliver the Prime Minister's immediate priority of growing the economy, it'll also deliver on our environmental ambitions by decarbonising its operations - arguably maritime's biggest transformation since sail gave way to steam."

The Council is to be chaired by Maritime Minister Baroness Vere and will bring together around 30 senior civil servants and industry leaders from across the sector, including shipping operators, technology developers, and port owners.

"It's not just for government to set out a plan, it has to be something that all parties can make a reality," said Baroness Vere. "Collaboration with the industry will help deliver our shared Maritime 2050 vision, revolutionising the UK's relationship with other countries, to grow and upskill the maritime workforce and advance our world class safety standards.

"Among these ambitions, the newly founded council will look at how to deliver clean maritime growth, and how economic and environmental benefits can converge to bring forward a futureproof maritime sector. Alongside this, it will support the commercial investment into our maritime infrastructure, work to put the UK at the centre of global safety and security standards, promote a more diverse maritime workforce and unlock the potential of new technologies in the sector."

She added that the Council would also have the power to set up specific working groups to explore how to accelerate progress and will be tasked with producing an annual report tracking progress against the goals contained in the Maritime 2050 Strategy.

The meeting came in the same week as the government formally responded to a recent report from the Transport Committee of MPs, which argued a more ambitious and co-ordinated policy frameworks was needed to accelerate the roll out of green shipping technologies and tackle skills shortages across the sector.

The Department for Transport said the new Maritime Council would help review and prioritise the 184 difference recommendations contained in the Maritime 2050 Strategy, which the Committee report had branded a "muddle".

Ministers also promised an updated Clean Maritime Plan to decarbonise the sector would be published later this year, featuring "indicative targets" and a "road map" for how to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Iain Stewart, chair of the Transport Committee, welcomed the new commitments, but criticised the government's failure to provide more detail on a number of specific green shipping policies.

"Top of our agenda with this report was urging ministers to bring some order to the muddle of recommendations in its Maritime 2050 strategy," he said. "Credit was due to the government for producing it in the first place, and now we welcome their agreement to sift through it and regularly monitor progress.

"We also look forward to poring over DfT's promised update to the Clean Maritime Plan at the end of the year. But as part of this we strongly believe the government should commit to long term investment in UK SHORE [shoreside electrical charging programme] beyond 2025. The ability to plan long term is especially crucial to the maritime sector, and we believe there will be disappointment at the uncertainty this will cause.

"It is similarly disappointing that new legislation to enable smart shipping appears to be drifting out to sea and in danger of being abandoned before the next general election. This Committee has noticed a lack of new much-needed legislation coming from DfT across its work on other modes of transport too. Like shore-side power, smart shipping technology will be crucial to ensuring the UK's sector can compete with the world. Wasn't that one of the main reasons for producing Maritime 2050 in the first place?"

The news came just ahead of today's release of a major new report, which suggests existing technologies could slash global shipping emissions by almost half by 2030 at a manageable cost to the industry.

