NatWest and WWF announce new sustainable farming partnership

Banking giant NatWest and conservation group WWF have today announced they are joining forces to launch a new partnership designed to accelerate the adoption of more sustainable practices across the UK's food and agricultural sectors.

The partners said they will work to bring together players from across the UK food and agricultural sectors to mobilise private and public finance that can help farmers meet climate and nature goals.

"The UK agriculture sector is at a turning point - facing higher costs, declining domestic production and supply chain issues, whilst also trying to reduce their climate emissions," said Alison Rose, chief executive at NatWest Group.

"The industry needs collective action for a sustainable and secure future. So we're delighted to be partnering with WWF to mobilise public and private investment into climate and nature friendly farming, ensuring that our farmers are properly supported throughout."

The partnership will see NatWest and WWF collaborate to provide guidance, advice, and tools that can help businesses in the UK food and agriculture sectors develop credible transition plans.

With farmland covering as much as 70 per cent of the UK's land and agriculture accounting for 11 per cent of the country's climate emissions, the partners said that agriculture is "crucial" to efforts to tackle the climate and nature crises.

They stressed the sector "needs immediate funding, support and guidance to adopt climate and nature friendly practices to become economically and environmentally resilient for the future".

The announcement follows a report which NatWest published last month examining ways to accelerate the adoption of more sustainable practices across the agriculture sector.

The report found that 82 per cent of farmers are willing to embrace more sustainable practices, but they need support to overcome the financial and technical barriers they face.

"With UK nature in freefall, there is no true food security without tackling climate change and protecting and restoring the natural world which underpins our farming system," said Tanya Steele, chief executive officer, WWF. "Farmers are eager to embrace a new world of lower emissions and nature restoration, not least because it is in the long-term interests of their sector. But they need support and certainty to make it a reality. WWF and NatWest understand that productivity and sustainability can go hand in hand, and that more and more customers and consumers expect it."

The news comes just days after the government announced an update to its new green farming subsidy schemes designed to make it easier for more farmers to access its new Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme.

The government's reforms promise to link payments to landowners to environmental improvements, replacing the previous system of making payments based on how much land they own. Ministers have argued the new schemes will play a critical role in delivering on the UK's climate and nature goals, while also helping to bolster long term food security.

The plans have been broadly welcomed by farming and environmental groups, but some farmers have criticised the schemes, arguing they will result in a net reduction in financial support and are difficult for some farms to access.

As such, NatWest and WWF will be hoping there is a sigificant market for a scheme that promises to help farmers make sustainability improvements and access the finance they need to deploy new technologies and practices.

