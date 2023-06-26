Government rules out hydrogen levy on energy bills

Energy and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps has indicated the government is set to shelve proposals for a levy on energy bills to fund the injection of hydrogen into the gas grid, declaring that he does not want "to see people's household bills unnecessarily bashed by this".

Writing in the Telegraph over the weekend, Shapps said the government remained committed to accelerating the development of a domestic hydrogen industry that could exploit "massive export opportunities" and play a critical role in meeting the UK's climate goals. But he insisted the government should focus on developing alternative funding mechanisms for the sector that do not lead to higher energy bills for households and businesses.

"The way that's funded will have to be further up the chain," he said, fuelling speculation the government could look to fund hydrogen projects through a levy on industry or general taxation.

Think tank Onward recently warned the mooted hydrogen levy, which was slated for introduction in 2025, could add £118 to the average household dual fuel bill.

Shapps' comments will come as a major blow to those parts of the hydrogen industry that have been lobbying for hydrogen to be injected into the gas grid and for the government to support the development of hydrogen gas boilers as a low carbon alternative to heat pumps. The industry has argued that upgrading the gas network and installing hydrogen boilers could prove less disruptive than installing millions of heat pumps across the UK.

But using hydrogen for heating remains controversial with advocates of heat pumps maintaining electric heating technologies provide a more cost effective means of decarbonising heating while allowing for hydrogen to be reserved for projects to decarbonise heavy industry and transport.

The government insists it is yet to make a final decision on hydrogen's potential role in decarbonising heating systems, but Shapps' opposition to a hydrogen levy will further fuel speculation the government increasingly sees heat pumps as the dominant green heat technology.

The Telegraph reported the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), the Treasury, and Number 10 were in talks to agree a new hydrogen funding mechanism with a consultation potentially set to be launched before the end of July.

Separately, the paper reported yesterday that the government's existing package of green levies could be restored to energy bills from next month, potentially pushing up average energy bills by around £170 a year.

Speaking yesterday, chief secretary to the Treasury John Glen confirmed Ministers were considering what to do with the levies, which were moved off energy bills last autumn and instead paid through general taxation as part of the government's energy bill support package.

Green levies fund energy efficiency and fuel poverty schemes, as well as long term clean power contracts. They have been widely credited with helping to catalyse the development of the UK's clean energy sector and enhancing energy security. Levies are also expected to fall in the coming years, as the cost of renewable power has fallen sharply over the past decade.

However, the practice of imposing green levies is highly controversial with green groups and energy firms, as well as critics of the net zero transition, long arguing that it represents a more regressive approach to supporting projects compared to general taxation.

The Treasury moved green levies off energy bills in response to soaring energy costs last autumn, but it insisted at the time green levies would be returned to energy bills once energy prices fall below the cap set by the government's price guarantee scheme, which has now happened.

As such, levies could be reimposed from July 1st, negating some of the savings households were set to enjoy as a result of falling energy prices in recent months.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, Glen acknowledged levies could be reimposed, but insisted no decision had yet been taken.

"We are making assessments all the time of how we can deal with the challenges of supply across the UK and the different input costs," he said. "I can't confirm those this morning, but we are looking carefully at everything. The chancellor will be meeting with regulators next week… All decisions are looked at in terms of what we can do to make the situation better whilst continuing to recognise that halving inflation has to remain our priority."

In related news, the government issued an update to its planned policy regime for the carbon capture, transport, and storage sector late last week.

DESNZ published an update on its consultation response to plans to establish an offshore decommissioning regime for CO2 transport and storage infrastructure and an update to the proposed 'business model' for carbon transport and storage projects.

The updates represent another step towards the finalisation of a sweeping new policy regime that would see carbon capture and storage (CCS) and low carbon and green hydrogen projects awarded long term government-backed contracts that aim to trigger a wave of new green infrastructure projects across the UK's industrial heartlands.

However, Ministers continue to face a tricky balancing act as they look to unlock much needed investment in new CCS and hydrogen projects while also minimising the cost to energy billpayers or taxpayers.

In related news, engineering consultancy Wood today announced it is working with Centrica Storage to evaluate the feasibility of transforming its Easington gas processing terminal into a low-carbon hydrogen production hub.

Based in East Yorkshire, the hub - which is being proposed by Centrica and oil and gas giant Equinor - would be integrated with Centrica's Rough field redevelopment, as well as the Easington Terminal's hydrogen fuel switching project, both of which Wood is executing parallel studies for.

Dan Carter, President of Decarbonisation at Wood, said: "This study is closely aligned with Wood's strategy to focus on enabling our clients to decarbonise their operations and reach net zero through sustainable design. The creation of the Easington hub would provide secure low-carbon energy to the region, supporting the UK's energy transition."

Martin Scargill, managing director at Centrica Storage, said: "We are excited to continue our collaboration with Wood as we explore opportunities to fulfil our pledge of facilitating the UK's transition to net zero, with our goal to establish 1GW+ of green and blue low carbon hydrogen at Easington in East Yorkshire."

