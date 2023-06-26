'Summer Sundays': British Gas launches incentives to boost green power demand

British Gas has announced a new offer that aims to both curb customer energy bills and boost demand for renewable power generated over the summer.

The new 'Summer Sundays' offer forms part of the energy giant's PeakSave scheme, which aims to provide customers discounts on their energy bills if they minimise power use during periods of peak demand.

The latest offer will see customers signed up to the scheme 50 per cent off all electricity used between 11am and 4pm every Sunday from 25th June to 24th September. The company said the move should result in customer savings totalling around £5m.

The incentive is designed to maximise the use of renewable power, given solar generation tends to peak during summer afternoons. At the same time, power demand is relatively low on Sunday afternoons given low levels of demand from businesses and factories, meaning renewables generators sometimes have to be paid to curtail supplies of clean power.

As such, British Gas' incentives aim to shift demand to take advantage of the excess power in a way that reduced both overall costs and carbon emissions.

The company said the offer should also benefit customers, many of whom tend to use more power on a Sunday through activities such as cooking a Sunday roast, washing, drying, or hoovering. British Gas calculated that a household taking advantage of the scheme could save around £30 on their energy bills over the course of the summer.

Catherine O'Kelly, managing director of British Gas Energy, said: "We look forward to welcoming even more customers to the PeakSave scheme and helping them make savings on their bills this summer.

"The electricity grid continues to face enormous pressures and we recognise the need to better manage periods of peak demand to ensure a safe, constant and more sustainable supply across the UK. Since launching PeakSave last year, we have gained valuable insight on how we can control periods of high demand on the grid, while helping our customers to make significant savings.

"We want to increase the number of customers who have signed up to the scheme so we can understand its true potential and achieve a greener and more controlled grid."

British Gas is one of a number of energy companies to introduce new time-of-use tariffs in recent years, which harness smart meter technologies to incentivize customers to better match demand to supplies of clean power.

A series of large-scale trials over the winter were widely regarded as a success, after they eased the pressure on the grid, reduced the need to draw on back up fossil gas power plants, and resulted in savings on customers' energy bills.

