Asda extends electric van deliveries to an area of more than 345,000 homes

Asda has announced that grocery orders from three of its stores are to be exclusively delivered by electric vehicles (EVs), leading to reduced air pollution and saving in the region of 400,000kg of CO2 a year.

Vehicles with capacity to run for 120 miles from a seven-hour charge will be deployed at Asda's Gillingham Pier store in Kent, its Old Kent Road site in London, and its Sheffield Chaucer supermarket, covering a combined catchment of more than 345,000 households, the supermarket giant confirmed today.

Customers in Cardiff Bay and Leith in Edinburgh will also soon be able to have their groceries delivered by a fully electric fleet, after the retailer committed to switching fleets at two further stores to electric models in 2023.

The move marks the first stage of Asda's drive to completely remove diesel vehicles from its home delivery fleet by 2028, halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and become net zero by 2040.

Simon Gregg, Asda's senior vice president of e-commerce, said the switch to electric deliveries will lead huge reductions in emissions.

"We are really excited that we are now able to make all deliveries from three stores entirely electric and we'll be closely monitoring performance of the vans to learn and evolve our approach for future," he said.

The announcement comes just weeks after Asda announced a year-long trial with self-driving EV technology firm Wayve spanning a catchment of more than 72,000 homes around its Park Royal superstore in west London in April.

It also follows Sainsbury's announcement it has completed a successful transition to a 100 per cent electric delivery fleet covering over 145,000 south London households from its Nine Elms store in May.

