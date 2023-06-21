Environment Secretary: UK is 'on track' to meet COP15 nature recovery goals

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey has urged the private sector to work closely with government to deliver on the suite of 2030 protection and recovery targets agreed last December at the COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal, as she acknowledged that keeping up momentum to reach the "stretching" goals remained a "real challenge".

Coffey was speaking to an audience of business leaders, investors, bankers, and campaigners at an event organised yesterday by the Wildlife Trusts and hosted by Hogan Lovells to discuss the UK's progress towards to the 23 goals in the Montreal-Kunming Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) six months on from the gavel coming down at the UN summit.

The Environment Secretary insisted the UK was "on track" to reach the GBF's target to protect 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030 - colloquially referred to as the '30 by 30' target - although she acknowledged the poor state of the UK's Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs) could undermine efforts to expand the country's protected areas. "We want to keep focused on SSSIs," she said. "A lot of them are not in good condition."

Coffey said the preservation of habitats was the "greatest challenge" facing the UK as it works to meet the 2030 targets agreed by the majority of governments last December, stressing that the current focus should be on enhancing the quality of existing SSSIs instead of "looking for new [conservation] designations".

In response to a question from the Wildlife Trusts' CEO Craig Bennett about the prospect of more beaver re-introductions, Coffey noted the plans were still being considered by officials, but countered: "I think there is more important things than beavers right now… We've got lots to do and habitat for me is the key, which is why I'm trying to unlock some Treasury handcuffs."

However, she added that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was a "nature-focused Chancellor", pointing out he was campaigning for the extension of an area of natural beauty (AONB) in his own Surrey constituency.

Campaigners have called for government to take a more active role in the reintroduction of beavers in England in response to a growing body of evidence that beaver dams slow the passage of water through landscapes, reduce flood risks downstream, and conserve water in times of drought

The event was hosted as the government faces a growing outcry over the polluted state of England's waterways, which are experiencing contamination from sewage overflows and agricultural pollution.

On top of the headline '30 by 30' target, the Kunming-Montreal pact sets a series of 2030 targets for governments to reduce pollution risks and the negative impact of pollution from all sources; eliminate, phase out or reform incentives and subsidies that are harmful for biodiversity; and "encourage" large businesses and financial institutions to assess and transparently disclose their dependencies and impacts on biodiversity.

Coffey pointed to a number of initiatives introduced by government to tackle nature degradation in the UK, including its nature-friendly farming subsidy reforms, the biodiversity net gain requirements for infrastructure planning coming into force in the autumn, and the finalisation of environmental principles for government policy.

But she stressed that private sector investment would be critical to reversing the decline of nature by 2030 - the overarching mission of the Kunming-Montreal pact - and said government was committed to helping make the business case for such investments more explicit through support for the work of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures, which is set to publish a framework for how businesses should report their nature risks in September.

"There is immense potential for nature to generate a long-term return for investors to get ahead of the game - and indeed a steady stream of income for people who look after nature," Coffey said. "At home and around the world, we're encouraging institutions in every sector to step up by investing more in nature and committing to aligning their activities and their entire supply chains … By doing that they are committing to a shared survival."

The government is also advocating at various international forums for the development and expansion of high-integrity climate and nature markets, Coffey said, highlighting a summit taking place this week in Paris that is focused on raising finance for nature.

"When you feel more comfortable investing in nature, as part of plans to improve your productivity or possibility, your sustainability, your resilience - whichever way you look at it, the bottom line is that it makes business sense to get ahead on the challenges of nature," Coffey said.

Speaking to BusinessGreen shortly after Coffey's address, the Wildlife Trusts' Bennett said the government needed a clearer plan outlining how it would work year-on-year to meet the COP15 targets, noting the window for Ministers to deliver on existing promises was getting narrower as a General Election approaches.

"The list of promises made by this government on relevant areas here that have not yet been delivered seems to grow longer over time," he said. "Whether it's beavers, whether it's really following through on its nutrient neutrality [goal], or empowering local authorities and giving them the funding and support to deliver on that… If you look you at the rhetoric government over the last few years and put that against delivery - recognising there's only a year or so until the next General Election - there's an awful lot to do."

Coffey's keynote speech came shortly after Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, told the audience that joined-up thinking and "partnerships at ground level" would be critical to achieving the GBF's goals within the remaining six and half year timeframe.

"Trying to issue top-down diktats - such as, ‘you must protect 30 per cent of Oxfordshire' - are not going to work," Juniper said. "We need collaboration at ground level, working up towards a national outcome… It's going to be about people getting together, having hard conversations and using all the tools and the money that we've got to start shifting things around."

Wetland recovery, beaver reintroductions, harnessing agricultural subsidy reforms to drive down use of pesticides, biodiversity-focused planning requirements, and the expansion of the protected area network are also critical tools at the UK's disposal for meeting its COP15 commitments, he said.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.