Labour's green strategy is a good start - but it risks falling into a familiar trap

If a Labour government is to fulfil its promise to create one million jobs, it needs to focus on opening up green skills pipeline, writes Greenworkx CEO Mat Ilic
This week the Labour Party unveiled its plans for its fourth 'mission': to make the UK a "clean energy superpower". If Keir Starmer is to become our next PM, this level of ambition and policy continuity...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.