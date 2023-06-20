Monte Aircraft Leasing inks ZeroAvia order for 100 hydrogen powered zero-emission engines

Green aviation firm ZeroAvia has announced it has finalised a deal with Monte Aircraft Leasing that will see it supply up to 100 of its zero-emission engines.

ZeroAvia said the deal - financial details for which were not disclosed - represents "an important commercial milestone" which will see the first build slots secured for its ZA600 zero emission engines. The hydro-electric technology uses fuel cells to turn onboard hydrogen fuel into electricity which then powers the aircraft's electric motors, enabling a "truly clean flight".

With the company currently planning its production facilities, it said the deal means "a good proportion" of initial manufacturing capacity is now under commitment.

Monte said it is now "well positioned" to seize a significant market share in the emerging market for leasing zero-emissions regional aircraft.

The new partners will now look to retrofit nine to 19 seat aircrafts with the new ZA600 powertrain engines with a view to starting zero emission airline operations in 2025.

ZeroAvia said it is still working to certify ZA600 - its 600kW powertrain engine which has been designed to support up to 19 seat aircraft using the Cessna Grand Caravan planned as the launch airframe.

With the first phase of prototype flight testing now almost complete, the company said it is on track to meet its goal of securing certification for the technology by 2025.

"As well as the huge technical and design milestones we are clearing, in tandem we are making enormous commercial progress, which means that operators will be able to fly lower cost, truly clean aircraft, sooner," said James Peck, chief customer officer at ZeroAvia.

"Given its pure play focus on decarbonisation, Monte is a great partner for us and we believe they will be at the forefront of enabling these early green operations in a growing market."

Timothy Eyre, chief operating officer at Monte, welcomed the new deal as he hailed the "incredible" progress ZeroAvia had made with the ZA600 powertrain.

"Through this partnership, we have strengthened Monte's position in the zero-emission, regional turboprop market and enhanced our ability to offer operators solutions to decarbonise their fleets," he added.

"We look forward to continuing our work with the ZeroAvia team as we continue on our journey to become one of the world's first zero-emission aircraft lessors."

ZeroAvia announced it had finalised the deal from the Paris Air Show, where it is currently exhibiting its hydrogen-electric powered engines.

Yesterday it announced it has completed the first phase of technical studies which confirm the feasibility of its hydrogen-powered engines, including identifying the aircrafts maximum take-off weight, centre of gravity, and structural allowances.

The news also comes on the same day as the UK government announced over £200m of new investment in a range of green aviation research and development projects.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.