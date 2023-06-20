Monte Aircraft Leasing inks ZeroAvia order for 100 hydrogen powered zero-emission engines

clock • 2 min read
Credit: ZeroAvia
Image:

Credit: ZeroAvia

Green aviation pioneer says confirmation of new deal means it can now advance to the next stage of production and start building zero-emission engines

Green aviation firm ZeroAvia has announced it has finalised a deal with Monte Aircraft Leasing that will see it supply up to 100 of its zero-emission engines.

ZeroAvia said the deal - financial details for which were not disclosed - represents "an important commercial milestone" which will see the first build slots secured for its ZA600 zero emission engines. The hydro-electric technology uses fuel cells to turn onboard hydrogen fuel into electricity which then powers the aircraft's electric motors, enabling a "truly clean flight".

With the company currently planning its production facilities, it said the deal means "a good proportion" of initial manufacturing capacity is now under commitment.

Monte said it is now "well positioned" to seize a significant market share in the emerging market for leasing zero-emissions regional aircraft.

The new partners will now look to retrofit nine to 19 seat aircrafts with the new ZA600 powertrain engines with a view to starting zero emission airline operations in 2025.

ZeroAvia said it is still working to certify ZA600 - its 600kW powertrain engine which has been designed to support up to 19 seat aircraft using the Cessna Grand Caravan planned as the launch airframe.

With the first phase of prototype flight testing now almost complete, the company said it is on track to meet its goal of securing certification for the technology by 2025.

"As well as the huge technical and design milestones we are clearing, in tandem we are making enormous commercial progress, which means that operators will be able to fly lower cost, truly clean aircraft, sooner," said James Peck, chief customer officer at ZeroAvia.

"Given its pure play focus on decarbonisation, Monte is a great partner for us and we believe they will be at the forefront of enabling these early green operations in a growing market."

Timothy Eyre, chief operating officer at Monte, welcomed the new deal as he hailed the "incredible" progress ZeroAvia had made with the ZA600 powertrain.

"Through this partnership, we have strengthened Monte's position in the zero-emission, regional turboprop market and enhanced our ability to offer operators solutions to decarbonise their fleets," he added.

"We look forward to continuing our work with the ZeroAvia team as we continue on our journey to become one of the world's first zero-emission aircraft lessors."

ZeroAvia announced it had finalised the deal from the Paris Air Show, where it is currently exhibiting its hydrogen-electric powered engines.

Yesterday it announced it has completed the first phase of technical studies which confirm the feasibility of its hydrogen-powered engines, including identifying the aircrafts maximum take-off weight, centre of gravity, and structural allowances.

The news also comes on the same day as the UK government announced over £200m of new investment in a range of green aviation research and development projects.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Growth doom loop': Report warns under-investment will see UK lag behind in global race to net zero

'World's greenest battery': IMCO announces $400m investment to power up start Northvolt gigafactory mission

Most read
01

Industry predicts heat pumps could reach half Europe's buildings by 2030

20 June 2023 • 2 min read
02

'Hopelessly inefficient': Tony Blair Institute warns Britain needs new Planning Act to deliver on net zero goals

19 June 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus powers up London 'solar street' scheme

19 June 2023 • 3 min read
04

Can Labour really make the UK a 'Clean Energy Super Power' by 2030?

20 June 2023 • 8 min read
05

A new Eden: UK's first deep geothermal project in 37 years comes online

19 June 2023 • 3 min read

More on Aviation

Course correction: Government announces over £200m funding boost for green aviation projects
Aviation

Course correction: Government announces over £200m funding boost for green aviation projects

Major funding for aerospace research and development leads fleet of green aviation announcements from Paris Air Show

Amber Rolt
clock 20 June 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: Britten Normen
Aviation

Britten-Norman prepares for zero emission take-off with new Isle of Wight facility

UK aircraft manufacturer reveals plans to return aircraft manufacturing to the Isle of Wight, ahead of the launch of its zero-emission plane

Amber Rolt
clock 15 June 2023 • 2 min read
A planet takes off at Manchester Airport | Credit: iStock
Aviation

Study: Airlines to miss net zero goals unless demand is reduced

New research suggests decarbonisation efforts could see airlines increase ticket prices - a trend likely to temper rising demand for flights

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 06 June 2023 • 3 min read