Study: Global plastic subsidies could almost double by 2050

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New report timed to coincide with final few days of Global Plastics Treaty Summit warns that without urgent reforms plastic industry subsidies will soar in the coming years

The cost of governments subsidies that support the creation of plastics that are known to be detrimental to human and environmental health is on track to almost double from $80bn to $150bn between 2024...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Beth Thoren: 'I don't think we should be asking people to be perfect'

Government urged to recognise 'full net zero value' of biomethane through Emissions Trading Scheme

More on Waste

'The clock is ticking': Campaigners bemoan slow progress at Geneva Global Plastics Treaty talks
Waste

'The clock is ticking': Campaigners bemoan slow progress at Geneva Global Plastics Treaty talks

Green groups urge world leaders to deliver 'meaningful treaty' to end plastic pollution, as they warn crunch Geneva talks are 'not on track'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 August 2025 • 5 min read
'Dirty man of Europe': English swimming waters five times more likely to be polluted than those in the EU, study claims
Waste

'Dirty man of Europe': English swimming waters five times more likely to be polluted than those in the EU, study claims

English bathing water sites far more likely to be rated poor quality than those in the EU, new Best for Britain study claims - however, Defra argues data does not represent 'full picture'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 August 2025 • 5 min read
Sarah Calcutt: 'We all have to take responsibility for making small changes wherever we can'
Waste

Sarah Calcutt: 'We all have to take responsibility for making small changes wherever we can'

City Harvest CEO Sarah Calcutt discusses the cumulative impact of small actions, and why if nobody is listening then you're in the wrong place

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 August 2025 • 6 min read