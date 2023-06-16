'Power of partnership': CCC publishes business climate action framework

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has published a series of recommendations for how businesses can drive decarbonisation, both within their business and across their supply chains and broader spheres of influence.

The report, published earlier this week by an Expert Advisory Group convened by the CCC, notes the delivery of climate goals can result in "commercial and economic opportunities" for the UK, and stresses that decisive action to accelerate the net zero transition is "central to UK business competitiveness".

It also stresses the private sector's role in delivering net zero climate goals extends beyond reducing operational emissions, noting that businesses have a major opportunity to create change across their broader supply chains and through their interactions with government, the media, employees, and wider society.

Leaders from across the finance and business worlds were represented in the CCC's expert group, including executives at John Lewis Partnership, DHL, BAE Systems, Lloyds Bank, and L&G.

Chris Stark, CEO of the CCC, said the recommendations and insights would feed into a report being prepared on the potential for business action on climate change later this year.

"I'm grateful to our Advisory Group on business for this report, which offers important ideas to realise the potential of business to support the UK's journey to net zero," he said. "Our own analysis emphasises the integral role that the private sector must play in the transition. It is businesses that will develop and deploy low carbon technologies, their capital investment is the majority needed for Net Zero, their offering to consumers will drive the change in net zero lifestyles.

The report notes that a "number of key barriers" are currently holding back private sector decarbonisation, including inconsistency between voluntary business initiatives, delays to the provision of key infrastructure, the perceived higher cost of certain net zero interventions, and limited finance and capacity, particularly among smaller businesses.

Integrity, investment, implementation of net zero across supply chains, procurement and infrastructure, innovation, and influence were all highlighted by the report as key areas where efforts to strengthen business climate action should be focused.

The report, titled The Power of Partnership: Unlocking business action on net zero, provides a set of benchmarks to help guide an effective business response to net zero, alongside proposals on how government can help catalyse and turbocharge corporate climate action.

As such, it sets out a cross-cutting recommendation for 'net zero partnerships' to be set up between government and business, calling on the Cabinet Office and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to lead on the creation of such initiatives and on businesses to collaborate with government and competitors to tackle shared decarbonisation challenges.

Chaired by Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, the CCC's Expert Advisory Group also included representatives from Barratt Development, Velocys, and Futerra.

"With the right framework in place, UK firms can lead on creating and manufacturing the technology to allow us all to live greener lives," Haviland said. "Which is vital for supporting the consumer behaviour required to reach net zero. Everyone understands the imperative, but research also shows that many firms, especially smaller ones, do not fully understand how to capture those benefits."

But she added that "there is a real danger" that businesses will get left behind unless politicians and business leaders come together to galvanise action. "The UK is poised to be a global leader in net zero competitiveness and inward investment, but that opportunity may slip from our fingers," she said.

Dave Powell, senior engagement advisor of Climate Outreach, welcomed the CCC's conclusion that business had a major role to play outside of its direct spheres of operation.

"We at Climate Outreach see [many] different ways business can help normalise climate concern," he wrote on Twitter. "Employee engagement; asking govt for better public engagement; media leadership; weaving everyday climate concern and better choices into *just what using your business feels like*," he wrote. "Delish to the see the CCC agrees, pretty much."

