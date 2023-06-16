Government aims to put rail innovation funding on track

Government launches seventh edition of rail innovation competition with latest £6m funding round, as new data reveals growing interest in low-carbon trains

More than £6m of funding has been made available via the Department for Transport and HS2 for companies with innovative ideas and technology to improve Britain's railways.

Launched by Rail Minister Huw Merriman this week, the seventh edition of the 'First of a Kind' competition invites applicants seeking funding for technologies that can offer better customer experience, greater reliability, and improved methods for installing high-speed rail infrastructure.

The competition's six previous rounds have delivered almost £50m in funding to a range of projects that promise to reduce emissions and promote greener rail travel, including projects to commercialise hydrogen-powered trains, make it easier to charge train batteries, and harness kinetic energy to cut emissions from diesel trains.

Moreover, for the first time, this year's competition has been launched in partnership with the HS2 project, which is providing £1m of funding.

Merriman said the competition presented "an incredible opportunity" for the entire rail industry. "Every year, this competition brings together the best and the brightest whose talent and ingenuity help to solve problems we're facing and drive our railways forward," he said. "This year, we'll be bringing even more trailblazing projects to life by funding ideas that benefit the passenger, encourage efficiency and transform our rail network for the better."

Plans to further fast track rail innovation coincide with new research from Trainline Partner Solutions detailing what the firm has dubbed the rise of the "rail warrior".

According to the firm's figures, 91 per cent of passengers now consider sustainability a priority when booking travel while seven out of 10 respondents claim they are willing to travel by train even if it takes "significantly longer" than plane.

However, just over half of those quizzed said their company either does not have a specific policy to support lower carbon travel, while 62 per cent said they have taken short-haul flights or car journeys for work when they would have preferred lower carbon alternatives.

Moreover, Trainline found that cost and longer journey times were flagged as the biggest obstacles to low carbon travel via rail.

Liz Emmott, director of global distribution at Trainline Partner Solutions, said the latest research demonstrates a cross-generational desire for lower carbon travel with business travellers of all ages seeing sustainability as a priority. "This is not just confined to Gen Z," she said.

"Unfortunately, the data also shows many UK businesses still lag behind the curve in promoting and providing the low-carbon travel that their employees crave," she added. "As we enter a new era for ESG reporting, the time for action is now: through technology we can support businesses to implement simple and seamless greener travel programmes."

