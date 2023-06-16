US Department of Energy releases hydrogen roadmap to cut emissions

clock • 2 min read
US Department of Energy releases hydrogen roadmap to cut emissions

The DOE is prioritising green hydrogen as a path forward for a net-zero economy

Last week, the Department of Energy (DOE) released the US National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap, a strategy to bring clean hydrogen power to the forefront of industry. The strategy's goal is to decarbonise applications to "10 million metric tonnes (MMT) of clean hydrogen by 2030, 20 MMT annually by 2040, and 50 MMT annually by 2050." Or in simpler terms, cutting current US emissions approximately 10 per cent by 2050 relative to 2005 levels.

The plan builds off the $9.5bn set aside by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund green hydrogen cheaper for emissions-heavy industries, including steel production, heavy-duty transportation and long-duration energy storage.

Green hydrogen production is dependent upon electrolysis, or the splitting of water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in an apparatus called an electrolyzer. As this tech is vital to the production and longevity of green hydrogen, the strategy outlines a $1bn Clean Hydrogen Electrolysis Program to "improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness of electrolysis technologies by supporting the entire innovation chain - from research, development and demonstration to commercialisation and deployment."

DOE estimates that by 2030, 100,000 new and indirect jobs will form due to an increase in green hydrogen production and infrastructure.

The roadmap emphasises three key strategies for success; high-impact uses for clean hydrogen, reducing the cost of clean hydrogen, and the development of regional clean hydrogen networks. To achieve these ends, the DOE will "collaborate with industry, academia, national laboratories, local and Tribal communities, the energy and environmental justice communities, labor unions, and numerous stakeholder groups to accelerate progress and market liftoff."

The Hydrogen Production Tax Credit (PTC) of the Inflation Reduction Act is also highlighted in the roadmap as an incentivizing factor for accelerated clean hydrogen production. PTC awards up to $3 per kilogram of green hydrogen produced through 2032.

The roadmap will be reviewed and updated every three years.

This article first appeared at GreenBiz.com.

Related Topics

Most read
01

'Here comes the sun': OVO launches solar packages that aim to slash electricity bills by up to 90 per cent

14 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

'Glastonbury's biggest fan': Octopus Energy debuts 'try before you buy' wind turbine

13 June 2023 • 4 min read
03

'World-first': Ribbon cut on 'space age' e-fuel facility in Oxfordshire

16 June 2023 • 3 min read
04

Green jobs: IEMA launches new hub for sustainability careers

15 June 2023 • 2 min read
05

Sustainable Scotch: UK's largest maltings plots switch to biomass and electric boilers

16 June 2023 • 2 min read

More on Energy

Credit: iStock
Energy

Gone with the wind? How UK grid bottlenecks risk costing the climate and the economy

As much as a fifth of wind power generated in Scotland risks being wasted by 2030 unless transmission infrastructure bottlenecks are resolved, Carbon Tracker warns

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 June 2023 • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Energy

Study: One offshore wind farm could offset gas foregone through North Sea moratorium

New analysis from ECIU calculates that reduction in energy production from halting new North Sea gas projects could be easily covered through new renewables projects and heat pump roll out

Amber Rolt
clock 15 June 2023 • 4 min read
The UK remains near the top of the global renewables league table - but can it defend its position?
Energy

The UK remains near the top of the global renewables league table - but can it defend its position?

As countries around the world turn to renewables to cut emissions and enhance energy security, the competition to attract investors is now fiercer than ever, influential EY reports warns

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 14 June 2023 • 7 min read