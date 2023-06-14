NAO: Decade-long rollout of 32 million smart meters a 'far cry' from original target

The UK's public spending watchdog has found that just 57 per cent of energy meters boast "smart" capabilities, despite requirements for suppliers to install smart meters in all homes and small businesses being introduced a decade ago.

The National Audit Office (NAO) today published its latest review of the UK's smart meter roll out, which welcomed the fact 32 million smart meters have now been installed across the country, but also warned that the pace of deployment remains much slower than anticipated. The report also reveals that around nine per cent of installed smart meters - totalling three million devices - were not working as intended as of March 2023.

The NAO acknowledged the government and energy industry had overcome a number of challenges during the roll out, including through the development of technologies that work in more homes and the navigating of the disruption caused by the covid pandemic.

But it warned barriers to deployment continue to persist, with the report highlighting how a shortage of installation engineers and fears among suppliers that they have exhausted the pool of customers keen to have smart meters installed could hamper the next phase of the roll out.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said the UK had arrived at a "crucial point" in the smart meter rollout. "The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) must now work with suppliers to get the programme on track, for the benefit of millions of consumers and small businesses and the government's wider environmental goals," he said.

Responding to the report, a DESNZ spokesperson said the government wants more people to benefit from the smart meter rollout as soon as possible. "That's why we've set energy suppliers ambitious but realistic installation targets and are working with them to speed up the rollout," they said.

Smart meters are widely regarded as a crucial tool in helping homes and small businesses curb their carbon emissions and energy bills. Government forecasts have suggested consumers and small businesses could realise almost £20bn in economic benefits from the smart meter roll out, while the technology has enabled the development of flexible tariffs that this winter incentivised thousands of households and businesses to curb their ensure use during periods of peak demand.

According to the Data Communications Company - which helps manage smart meter data - the UK's smart meter network is estimated to be helping households and businesses prevent the release of nearly 700,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

However, while the government forecast in 2019 that the total cost of the rollout would be in the region of £13.5bn, it is now expected to rise as engineer shortages and inflation have pushed up average installation costs. These costs are initially borne by suppliers and fed through to households via energy bills.

Meg Hillier MP, Chair of the Committee of Public Accounts, said that without a "clear grip" on escalating costs, DESNZ risks chipping away at the benefits to consumers arising from the roll out.

"Smart meters are key to empowering consumers with information on their costs and usage of energy, as well as contributing to the decarbonisation agenda," she said.

"Today's NAO report shows the government has made progress addressing technological issues in smart meters since 2018. However, 10 years on from the requirement for suppliers to install smart meters in all homes and small businesses, just 57 per cent of meters are smart - a far cry from the original target."

While the government required suppliers to take "all reasonable steps" to install smart meters in homes and small businesses in Great Britain in 2012, it did not initially set out what percentage of premises would need to have a smart meter for the rollout to be considered complete.

Moreover, on three separate occasions the government has delayed its rollout completion deadline, first to the end of 2020, then 2024, and then 2025. In February 2023 the government launched a consultation on plans to have smart meters installed in 80 per cent of homes and 73 per cent of small businesses by the end of 2025, with DESNZ currently considering the resulting evidence.

Dan Brooke, CEO of Smart Energy GB, the agency tasked with promoting the roll out, described the deployment of more than 30 million smart meters to date - including almost 900,000 in the first three months of 2023 - as a "significant achievement".

"Data from smart meters is also playing an increasingly important role in creating a cheaper, greener and more reliable energy system that is less reliant on expensive, imported oil and gas," he added.

His comments were echoed by Ofgem, which highlighted the role of smart meters in the emergence of flexible grid services. "Recent challenging market conditions have highlighted the benefits of smart meters for all consumers, such as enabling access to the National Grid ESO's Demand Flexibility Service," said a spokesperson for the watchdog.

"There are additional benefits for specific groups of customers, such as enabling prepayment customers with a smart meter to have the support offered in the Government's Energy Bills Support Scheme uploaded to their meter remotely.

"We will continue to support DESNZ in the rollout and take enforcement action where necessary."

