Anglian Water adverts rapped over 'misleading' green claims

Cecilia Keating
Waste water is discharged on the coast | Credit: iStock
Waste water is discharged on the coast | Credit: iStock

Advertising Standards Authority rules ad campaign failed to provide sufficiently complete picture of firm’s environmental impact

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has called on Anglian Water to pull an ad campaign promoting its environmental initiatives, arguing it misleads consumers by omitting key information about the company's negative impact on the environment.

In a decision published overnight, the regulator said it had sided with the nine challengers to a TV and video ad which ran last October to promote the firm's environmental programmes. The complainants said the ads were misleading because they omitted significant information about Anglian Water's history of releasing sewage into the environment.

The broadcast ad, which ran last autumn on TV and on a video-on-demand service, showed images of wetlands and wildlife, tanks collecting water, wind turbines, and a zero-emission Anglian Water van. The voice-over stated: "Right now Anglian Water is creating wetlands to clean water to places that need it most, while protecting nature too. And huge tanks to collect rain so there's less chance of floods in the future. In fact, everything they do today is for tomorrow."

In its ruling, the ASA said the ads must not appear again in their previous form. "We told Anglian Water Services Ltd to ensure that when making environmental claims they were adequately qualified and did not omit material information about the negative impact they had on the environment," the agency said.

The ruling comes a week after the ASA ruled against three oil and gas companies over adverts which failed to put the firms' clean energy and renewables initiatives in the context of their oil and gas expansion plans.

In its defence of its ad, Anglian Water said it was investing in environmental protection and improvement for the long-term and argued it did not "actively dump sewage into rivers and seas", but released "highly diluted" sewage into the environment when "exceptional storm events occurred".

It also stressed that it had not built these historic sewers and was working to reduce the number of storm overflow events and the frequency with which they occur. It stressed that until they could be eradicated, sewers were a "necessary safety valve in old sewerage systems to protect homes and businesses" during periods of heavy rainfall.

However, the ASA ruled that the ads "omitted material information and were therefore misleading" because the overall impression created by the adverts failed to highlight the firm's involvement in activities that caused harm to the environment.

"We accepted that Anglian Water were carrying out a number of activities that could have a positive impact on the environment," it stated. "However, because they also carried out activities that caused harm to the environment, which contradicted the overall impression of the ad, we considered that was material information which should have been made clear in the ads." 

The ASA pointed to the Environment Agency's 2021 assessment of Anglian Water's performance, which gave the company an overall Environmental Performance Assessment rating of two stars out of a possible four, meaning it required improvement. The watchdog also highlighted the fact the company has faced enforcement action over environmental offenses on multiple occasions in recent years.

The Environment Agency report stated that Anglian Water performed 'below target' for the number of sewerage pollution incidents and for its compliance with its discharge permit and 'significantly below target' for the number of serious pollution incidents.

