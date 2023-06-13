Peat map: Ordnance Survey launches new project to support investment in peatland restoration

Ordnance Survey has today announced a new project with Natural England and researchers at Durham University, which aims to better analyse and monitor the current condition of peatland across the UK.

The hope is that the project, which will see geospatial data and Earth observation data used to create an accurate and detailed "peat map" of Thorne and Hatfield Moors, can be rolled out nationwide to help facilitate access to investment in large-scale peatland restoration projects through voluntary carbon markets.

Professor Fred Worrall, peatlands expert at the University of Durham, said peatlands had a "significant" role to play in tackling the climate crisis, adding that the peatlands in Humberhead alone would be able to produce enough carbon offsets to help the whole City of Doncaster achieve net zero emissions for 30 years.

"To make these nature-based solutions possible we need ways to assess capacity, target the appropriate management, and assure that greenhouse gas savings have been made - the tools developed in this partnership enable that to happen," he said.

The project team said they were aiming to demonstrate how the mapping technology could be used to support a "highly accurate assessment of the beneficial impact of peatland restoration on carbon emissions across a large site".

The aim is for the new service to meet the verification and monitoring requirements of the Peatland Code and satisfy investors in peat-based carbon offsets that projects are delivering real world emissions savings and wider environmental benefits.

"This type of project highlights the need for viable solutions to combat the risks of climate change and demonstrate how accurate geospatial data can provide credibility in nature-based restoration for investment, ensuring that organisations and landowners are effectively preserving and restoring our peatlands," said Donna Lyndsay, stainability lead at Ordnance Survey.

The news comes just a day after retail giant the Co-op announced it was partnering with the RSPB to fund a three year peat restoration project.

