UK cultivated pork start-up Uncommon raises $30m from investors

Climate-friendly bacon and pork-belly could soon be on British menus, after cultivated meat start-up Uncommon secured $30m of backing to further develop its technology and secure regulatory approval for its cell-grown pork products.

The UK-based firm - formerly called Higher Steaks - aims to produce meat products from a single animal cell sample using "patent-pending technologies", with an initial focus on cultivated pork.

Crucially, it claims its "unique" process holds potential to scale faster than many of its competitors in the emerging lab-grown meat sector, in part because it does not require any gene editing, thereby removing a key barrier to securing regulatory approval.

Uncommon claims it is the only cultivated meat company to use a production process that leverages RNA - the molecule that contains chemical instructions that direct cells' natural machinery into making a protein - and which the firm's founder and CEO, Banjamina Bollag, said gave it a "competitive advantage that could help us become the largest protein company in the world".

"I'm delighted with the progress we've made so far as a company and look forward to working closely with our new and existing investors to continue to build on this progress and make a difference to global health," she said.

The Series A funding round announced today has was led by investors Balderton Capital and Lowercarbon. Red Alpine and East Alpha also took part in the funding round, alongside previous investors Max and Sam Altman, Miray Zaki, and Sebastiano Castiglioni, according to the firm.

The $30m raised is to be used to help further reduce production costs down, apply for regulatory approval, and scale up production at its pilot manufacturing facility in Cambridge, as part of which Uncommon said it expects to double the size of its team over the next 18 months.

The cultivated meat industry is expected to reach $427bn in value by 2040, and the company believes its approach can "radically accelerate" the availability of cultured meat while "drastically" reducing the amount of raw materials needed for alternative protein production without relying on any antibiotics, animal products, or other toxic small molecules.

In future, Uncommon said it would be able to produce cultivated meat products faster than traditional farm-reared meat, and as such is aiming to secure a five per cent share of the global pork market by as soon as 2035.

The firm said it was confident in its ability to deliver "a delicious and affordable product to a hamstrung market struggling with regulations, supply chains and costs".

"The cultivated meat industry faces significant challenges, from the cost of materials to regulation and scaling," said Daniel Waterhouse, partner at Balderton Capital, which led the funding round. "We're convinced that Uncommon has the formula to become a global leader that will transform how we eat and enjoy meat. We're excited to be backing Uncommon and look forward to working with Benjamina and the team as they embark on this next growth stage."

The announcement came as global meat giant JBS yesterday revealed that it has started construction work on its $41m cultivated beef protein plant in San Sebastián, Northern Spain, which it claims will be "the world's largest" once completed next year.

The facility is set to be first commercial scale industrial plant operated by Spanish firm BioTech Foods, in which JBS is the majority shareholder.

Once completed in mid-2024, JBS said the plant would be capable of producing more than 1,000 tonnes of cultivated meat per year, with the overall ambition of reaching a production capacity of 4,000 tonnes per year at the site in the medium term.

"As the largest protein producer in the world, it is our responsibility to be at the forefront of any initiatives at the intersection of food and technology," said Eduardo Noronha, JBS USA's head of value added business. "The new BioTech plant puts JBS in a unique position to lead the segment and ride this wave of innovation. The new hub in San Sebastián will allow BioTech Foods to offer cultivated protein as an innovative product that will meet the consumer demand for healthy, tasty, and sustainable food products."

Advocates of cultivated meats maintain that they can slash the environmental impact and carbon emissions associated with meat production, and as such can play a critical role in the transition to net zero emissions. The technology also has the potential to reduce the cost of food and deliver health benefits to consumers.

However, critics have the first wave of cultivated meat products are expected to be relatively expensive and the nascent sector faces considerable challenges as it strives to secure regulatory approval and consumer acceptance.

