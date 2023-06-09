Uber adds fresh services to help 'riders go green across the world'

Uber has unveiled a series of green updates to its ride-hailing services, as it drives forward efforts to provide a zero-emissions mobility platform in London by 2025, and globally by 2040.

Fresh services being added to its app include the ability for passengers to select eco-friendly routes and track the emissions they have saved when choosing zero-carbon ride options, it announced yesterday.

Uber said it was releasing several new features in order to "make it easier for riders to go green across the world", building on its existing commitment to become a zero-emissions mobility platform in London by 2025, in Europe and North America by 2030, and globally by 2040.

The company also revealed a new commitment to eliminate all emissions from its food delivery service Uber Eats globally by 2040, as well as ending all unnecessary plastic waste in restaurants by 2030.

Uber said the commitments would be supported through partnerships with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to support its restaurants and couriers, and with e-mobility firms such as Cooltra and Human Forest to increase its car-free deliveries.

Meanwhile, Uber Eats is also launching a feature designed to let its consumers find and choose restaurants which use sustainable packaging in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Taipei, and New York, the company said.

Uber operates in more than 10,000 cities and makes roughly one million trips every hour. It said enabling the 130 million people globally who use its services to "go green faster" would therefore have a positive impact on cities around the world.

"Driving down emissions is the defining challenge of our generation, and every day we make dozens of choices that impact the planet, from the food we eat to the transportation we choose," said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's chief executive.

"While our personal values guide these decisions, convenience does too, which is why Uber is making it easier for millions to make greener choices, one ride and delivery at a time. The small changes we're announcing today add up to something big: building sustainability into the core user experience across our global platform to reach our zero-emissions goals together."

The new Rider Emissions Savings feature is designed to allow passengers to personally track the emissions which they have avoided when choosing zero-carbon ride options such as Uber Green and Comfort Electric.

The company said it has also been working on its mapping algorithms to make journeys as fuel efficient as possible, without increasing the duration and fares for a trip. Its algorithms now factor in conditions including elevation, and stopping and starting at traffic lights, among other measures, which dictate how much fuel a vehicle consumes, it explained.

Uber said its new default algorithm, which it launched in North America last year, has already helped its drivers avoid 9,800 metric tonnes of CO2, or as much as 4.2 million litres of fuel.

The company said it is also improving its charging infrastructure and technology for its electric vehicle (EV) drivers, of which there are more than 60,000 active on its platform.

The firm now has more than 10,000 EVs on the road in London, which are driving 18 per cent of all miles delivered through the app, prompting it to describe the city as "Uber's capital of electrification".

Its new 'smart charging' features for EV drivers use machine learning to recommend when and where drivers should charge. It is also designed to give drivers the option to filter trip requests based on their battery level, Uber said.

