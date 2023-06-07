Ofgem to be given legal duty to support UK 2050 net zero target

Britain's energy regulator Ofgem is to be given a specific legal duty to support the transition to net zero emissions by 2050, after the government confirmed the move in an amendment to its Energy Security Bill.

The move has long been called for right across the energy sector and green economy and is widely seen as a critical step towards removing some of the barriers hampering the development of clean energy capacity and green grid infrastructure.

Confirming the decision yesterday, the government said the Energy Security Bill amendment would "require the regulator to consider how their decisions may assist the Secretary of State in meeting the government's net zero target" and as such would "ensure that Ofgem's role in net zero is clear".

To date, Ofgem has had a general statutory duty to protect existing and future customers' interests through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in electricity and gas supply, but the new amendment to the Bill - which is currently making its way through Parliament - adds an additional specific legal duty to support the UK's 2050 net zero target.

The amendment is set to replace existing wording in Ofgem's legal duty to tackle greenhouse gas emissions with a specific reference to the Climate Change Act 2008, which includes the statutory target for achieving net zero emissions by 2050, as well as the UK's interim, five-yearly carbon budget goals.

The new net zero duty is set to come into force two months after the Energy Bill receives Royal Ascent and is officially inked into the statute books, according to the government.

The move has attracted widespread support from from the energy industry and green groups, which have long argued that a lack of clarity over Ofgem's role in supporting the net zero transition has undermined the regulator's ability to approve green investments and policies.

Ofgem itself welcomed the announcement, which it said would restate its principle objective to protect the interests of existing an future gas and electricity customers, while bringing the regulator in line with the UK government's legal requirement to achieve net zero by 2050.

"We're clear consumers are best protected by building a low-carbon, low-cost energy system, scaling up long-term investment and stabilising prices with clean energy," said Ofgem's CEO Jonathan Brearley. "The mandate sends a clear message we must end our historic dependency on fossil fuels and stop our exposure to volatile global markets.

"We're laying the foundations for the energy system of the future. The net zero mandate has overwhelming backing from every part of the energy industry, consumer campaigners and climate activists. It underlines net zero is the best option, not only from a climate perspective, but to ensure a secure, low-cost energy future."

Sir John Armitt, chair of the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC), welcomed the decision, adding the NIC would soon be making further recommendations to government on how to support the growth of the electricity network.

"The regulator now needs to use this mandate to build upon their recent decisions to accelerate strategic investment in the transmission network," he said. "Network investment is absolutely critical to achieving the large scale shift to renewable energy, and low carbon transport and heating."

Greenpeace UK's policy director Doug Parr also welcomed the amendment, arguing that ensuring Britain's energy regulator has a legal requirement to meet national emissions targets "is critical to getting more renewables into our energy mix".

"During the triple crises of cost-of-living, energy security and climate change, Britain cannot afford to have swathes of cheap, homegrown renewables left unbuilt and unused because the wires aren't there, or strong enough, to connect them up across the country," he said. "Through this net zero mandate, the grid should finally get the upgrade it needs.

"The challenge now is to make sure this infrastructure is built quickly and cleverly so that community disturbance is minimal, while fully connecting our world-leading offshore wind sector so we can drive down the cost of energy and our emissions."

The announcement comes amid widespread concern about that the extent to which the UK's current planning, permitting, and grid connection regime is slowing the pace of the UK's clean energy infrastructure rollout, in some cases forcing developers to wait up to 15 years to connect to the grid.

Last week, grid operator National Grid ESO unveiled proposed reforms which it said would help cut the waiting time for wind, solar, and battery developers seeking grid connections by up to a decade, in a move that attracted a warm welcome from the UK renewables sector.

Yet concerns about the planning system and the wider clean energy policy regime remain, with new research released today estimating that at current rates of deployment it could take up to 4,700 years for England to deliver onshore wind capacity in line with the vision set out in National Grid's Future Energy Scenario for achieving net zero.

The research, carried out by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), argues the current planning system in England is "not remotely fit for purpose" and calls for the government to rapidly remove the effective block on new onshore wind turbines that has been in place since 2015.

Since that date, just 17 new onshore wind farms comprising 6.7MW of capacity have been built in England, and while the government is currently consulting on changes to planning policy aimed at allowing new turbines where there is local support, precise details of its plans remain unclear.

Luke Murphy, IPPR's associate director for energy, climate, housing, and infrastructure, said that at the current rate of onshore wind capacity rollout "we're as far from delivering the onshore wind we need for energy security as we are from the start of construction of Stonehenge in 2,500 BC".

"Fundamental planning reform is needed to accelerate efforts to reduce emissions and restore nature, rollout renewable energy generation, and to deliver the level of housebuilding that the country so desperately needs," he said. "Without a reset of the planning system all the main political parties will fail to deliver on their key objectives, from economic growth to energy security, and addressing the climate and nature crises."

Responding to IPPR's report, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said it was still analysing responses to its onshore wind planning consultation and would be responding in due course.

"We are scaling up renewable energy sources around the UK and since 2010 we've increased the amount of renewable energy connected to the grid by 500 per cent - the second highest in Europe," the government said in a statement. "Decisions about onshore wind are best made by local leaders who know their area best. We've consulted on proposals that will speed up planning permission where there is local support and are encouraging upgrades to existing wind farm sites."

It comes amid growing pressure on the government to provide clarity to businesses on how it plans to deliver net zero in the face of the growing competitive threat to green investment posed by the USA's Inflation Reduction Act and the EU's corresponding Net Zero Industry Act.

Reports suggest Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is poised to announce a new economic alliance with the US in a bid to smooth trade tensions with the world's biggest economy, as he prepares to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington today.

"The UK and US have always worked in lockstep to protect our people and uphold our way of life," Sunak said, according to the Financial Times. "As the challenges and threats we face change, we need to build an alliance that also protects our economies."

