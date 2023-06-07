'Backpedalled on its promises': England set to miss cycling and walking targets, NAO warns

The government is undermining its goals to increase levels of cycling and walking in England through its stop-start funding arrangements, the National Audit Office (NAO) has warned.

A critical report published this morning by the NAO warns the Department for Transport is not on track to achieve three of its four objectives for 2025 for increasing active travel, with progress on the fourth "uncertain".

The official auditor's analysis comes just days after campaigners launched a legal challenge against the Department for Transport over its decision to cut the remaining budget for walking and cycling schemes in England from £480m to £100m for the remainder of the Parliament, arguing the move is out of line with the UK's legally-binding climate and air quality commitments.

The NAO's report identifies patchy and unreliable funding for active travel as a major barrier to the UK's ambitions to boost public health and cut carbon emissions by encouraging more people to swap cars for lower-carbon forms of transport.

Just £1.4bn of the £6.6bn spending the Department for Transport's budget for walking and cycling between 2016 and 2025 is ringfenced specifically to active travel, it notes, meaning the rest of the funding is contingent on local authority proposals and projects from other departments.

The government currently has little oversight into the interventions that have been proven to work in ramping up active travel since the pandemic, nor had it published a plan for how it planned to track the benefits of its spending in the future, the NAO added.

This is despite broad acknowledgement from government that investments in cycling, walking and wheeling - travelling by wheelchair or mobility scooter - were "high value for money" and fed into numerous government objectives around boosting health, productivity, and tackling climate change.

"Active travel schemes have the potential to deliver significant health and environmental benefits," said Gareth Davies, head of the NAO. "However, DfT knows little about what has been achieved through its past spending and is not on track to achieve most of its objectives."

Campaigners have long warned that meeting climate and nature goals involves a reduction in car use and an increase in the use of low-carbon forms of transport, including travelling by foot, bike, e-bike, or scooter.

The NAO's report notes the creation of the Active Travel England agency in 2022 "should improve the outlook" for the government's longer-term ambitions, noting the body has made "good early progress" in tackling long-standing barriers to active travel.

Active Travel England is tasked with raise the design standards of active travel infrastructure, holding local authorities to account for their investments in active travel, providing advice on improving walking and cycling provision, and increasing the skills and capacity of local authorities to deliver active travel schemes.

The NAO urged the body to maintain momentum and work closely with the DfT on developing longer-term stable funding for active travel, building greater capabilities in local authorities to deliver schemes, and promoting projects that make people feel safer while walking, wheeling, and cycling.

Alongside a broad objective to deliver a world-class cycling and walking network in England by 2040, the DfT has pledged to increase the percentage of short journeys in towns and cities that are walked and cycled from 41 per cent in 2018-2019 to 50 per cent in 2030 and 55 per cent in 2035.

It also pledged to increase the number of walking journeys to 365 per person per year by 2025, double the number of cycling journeys across the country on 2013 levels, and increase the percentage of children who walk to school to 55 per cent, from 49 per cent in 2014.

But the NAO said the DfT will not achieve three of four of the objectives, while progress on the fourth was uncertain given the recent data's reliance on short-lived behaviour change during the pandemic.

Xavier Bruce, CEO at walking and cycling charity Sustrans, said the report revealed the government's active travel objectives were "in tatters".

"It is clear the government has backpedalled on its promises and is missing an easy win on the path to achieving net zero commitments, with proven benefits for public health," he said.

According to the NAO, more than half of local authorities have low capability and ambition to deliver active travel projects, which has affected the quality of active travel interventions delivered with government funding.

In response to the criticism, a Department for Transport spokesperson said the government planned to invest £3bn up to 2025 in helping people opt for active travel, which they claimed was more than any previous government.

"Active Travel England was established last year to drive up standards of active travel schemes, working closely with local authorities to make sure they deliver high quality schemes which work for, and encourage, local residents to travel actively," they said.

Between 2016 and 2021, the DfT spent £2.6bn on active travel through its dedicated and non-ringfenced grant funds. Roughly 90 per cent of this sum went to local authorities to build new active travel infrastructure through capital funds.

