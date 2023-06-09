BrewDog CEO toasts sustainable investment in edible bugs

James Watt and Yum Bug founders | Credit: BrewDog
James Watt and Yum Bug founders | Credit: BrewDog

Edible bugs and planet-friendly laundry detergent among businesses selected for funding as part of James Watt's NextUnicorn competition

BrewDog chief executive James Watt has this week announced he has backed edible bug-based recipe boxes group Yum Bug with a £200,000 investment.

Yum Bug secured funding from Watt as part of his NextUnicorn  competition, which he hailed as a "search for the next billion-dollar business".

"Once you get over the fact that you're eating bugs, it's surprisingly delicious," he said.

"The food scene is going to change dramatically, and I think Yum Bug can shake it up and produce more sustainable ways to get the protein that we all need."

Planet-friendly laundry shampoos and conditioners Tallow & Ash were also named as winners in the latest round of the competition and awarded a cash injection of £250,000 for their efforts to "revolutionise the way clothes are washed".

"Their mission is to shake up a stuffy sector, where all the incumbents have been doing the same thing for decades," Watt added.

The competition allows members of the public to also invest in the selected businesses via crowdfunding platform Crowdcube

"What's really exciting is members of the public can now invest in these businesses too," Watt explained. "Each of the winning companies are available on Crowdcube, where people can invest pound-for-pound on the same terms as me. This isn't a competition where you just sit back and watch other people make money, the public can get involved too."

'We must go further and faster': Why food systems should play a bigger role in global climate efforts

Uber adds fresh services to help 'riders go green across the world'

