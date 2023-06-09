BrewDog CEO toasts sustainable investment in edible bugs

BrewDog chief executive James Watt has this week announced he has backed edible bug-based recipe boxes group Yum Bug with a £200,000 investment.

Yum Bug secured funding from Watt as part of his NextUnicorn competition, which he hailed as a "search for the next billion-dollar business".

"Once you get over the fact that you're eating bugs, it's surprisingly delicious," he said.

"The food scene is going to change dramatically, and I think Yum Bug can shake it up and produce more sustainable ways to get the protein that we all need."

Planet-friendly laundry shampoos and conditioners Tallow & Ash were also named as winners in the latest round of the competition and awarded a cash injection of £250,000 for their efforts to "revolutionise the way clothes are washed".

"Their mission is to shake up a stuffy sector, where all the incumbents have been doing the same thing for decades," Watt added.

The competition allows members of the public to also invest in the selected businesses via crowdfunding platform Crowdcube.

"What's really exciting is members of the public can now invest in these businesses too," Watt explained. "Each of the winning companies are available on Crowdcube, where people can invest pound-for-pound on the same terms as me. This isn't a competition where you just sit back and watch other people make money, the public can get involved too."

