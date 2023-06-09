Keir Starmer hasn't really called time on North Sea oil and gas - here's why

clock • 6 min read
Keir Starmer hasn't really called time on North Sea oil and gas - here's why

Keir Starmer recently announced that the UK will grant no new licenses for oil and gas firms to drill in the North Sea if Labour wins the next election. It's a decision that would terminate the UK's...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Europe's electricity transition has hit hyperdrive': Wind and solar overtake fossil generation across the EU

08 June 2023 • 4 min read
02

'The PM is wrong on oil and gas': Rishi Sunak's attack on 'eco-zealots' sparks backlash

08 June 2023 • 6 min read
03

Study: Solar farms can be 'wildlife havens'

07 June 2023 • 4 min read
04

'Massive growth potential': Ørsted to spend £55bn on green energy through to 2030

08 June 2023 • 2 min read
05

Just Stop Politicking

08 June 2023 • 6 min read

More on Policy

'Atlantic Declaration': UK and US to pursue critical minerals agreement
Policy

'Atlantic Declaration': UK and US to pursue critical minerals agreement

New economic accord includes proposals to boost electric vehicle market on both sides of the Atlantic, as UK government confirms it could cut oil and gas windfall tax

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 June 2023 • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

'No other option': Scottish deposit return scheme canned until October 2025

Scotland’s flagship recycling scheme postponed yet again, following pressure to ditch glass recycling incentives in line with rest of UK

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 June 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

Government touts £7m fund to boost rural sustainability and connectivity

Government contends better digital connectivity can help farmers embrace critical technologies for enhancing rural sustainability and conservation efforts

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 06 June 2023 • 4 min read