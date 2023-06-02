European banking regulator sounds alarm over 'clear increase' in potential greenwashing cases

The European Banking Authority has found a "clear increase" in potential cases of greenwashing across all financial sectors, especially in banking and investment, it said today.

In its latest report, the EBA discovered pledges about future ESG performance are the most prone to greenwashing, followed by ESG strategies and company objectives, and ESG labels and certificates.

The warning from the regulator came as it found greenwashing has the "highest impact" on firms' reputational and litigation risks.

The EBA added the "materiality" of greenwashing is currently perceived as low or medium for banks and medium or high for investment firms, but that it expects these levels to increase in the future.

At the same time, the regulator recognised a rise in climate accountability, as the growing public attention to climate change is leading to greater accountability for companies over their environmental policies, climate impact and disclosures.

Despite increasing greenwashing concerns, the EBA found current or planned regulation and supervision "may contribute to tackling" these issues. These include rules on the prohibition of unfair communication and marketing, the EU sustainable finance framework - including the EU taxonomy and ESG disclosures - and the EBA's own guidelines.

"There are, however, challenges to ensure that these tools are properly implemented to address greenwashing, such as adequate data and methodologies," the regulator warned.

"In addition, the EBA notes that the sustainable finance regulatory framework is not yet fully developed or is still at an early stage of implementation, which suggests that benefits of some rules are not fully visible yet."

This article originally appeared at Investment Week.