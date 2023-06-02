Industry alliance launches to 'bust the myth' cement is hard to decarbonise

Europe's cement sector holds potential to more than halve is greenhouse gas emissions even as demand for the material soars over the coming decades, but such ambitions are being hindered by an existing regulatory and standards regime that is "not fit for purpose", according to a new industry group.

Launched earlier this week, the Alliance for Low Carbon Cement & Concrete (ALCCC) is calling for a suite of reforms to provide enabling policies, standards and financing instruments to transition the industry towards a greener future, arguing it is "time to bust the myth" that cement manufacturing is challenging to decarbonise.

At present, the concrete and its main ingredient cement sector are estimated to account for 7-8 per cent of global CO2 emissions - higher than that produced by aviation - as the energy-intensive manufacturing process is largely reliant on fossil fuels, and demand for the material is forecast to rise by another 50 per cent by 2050.

However, the ALCCC coalition - which includes engineering consultancies such as Arup as well as a host of concrete and cement innovators such as Ecocem, Concrete4Change, Terra CO2 and Hoffman Green Cement - argues there are a host of existing solutions that can be deployed today at scale to drive down emissions from the process, but that regulatory reforms are needed facilitate their uptake.

The Alliance said it had modelled various different climate mitigation scenarios for the sector, in which the ratio of carbon-intensive clinker to cement produced in Europe is progressively reduced to between 40-60 per cent by 2050, which it said could provide a cost-effective means of slashing emissions from the sector by over 50 per cent.

"The cement industry has a massive emissions problem - and if we keep ignoring it, we simply won't meet our climate objectives," warned Justin Wilkes, executive director of Environmental Coalition on Standards (ECOS), an ALCCC member. "Technology and innovation are there, but we need political will. Standards and policies must allow low-carbon solutions to become the norm. Removing the barriers posed by standards will allow a cost-effective and fast cut of the sector's emissions by half."

Clinker is the main culprit of the industry's emissions, but ALCCC argues reforms could "make decarbonisation a realistic choice" in Europe by "ensuring a regulatory and standardisation framework which will allow material innovation to kick in at full force".

Current cement standards contain recipe-based rather than performance-based provisions, it argues, which risk locking in the consumption of high volumes of clinker, thereby effectively blocking the market uptake of new low-carbon cement and concrete technologies.

ALCCC said it was now time to "turn the tide" and ensure that standards become a vector which drives innovation and the rapid market uptake of already existing low-carbon solutions. It argues that performance-based standards remove barriers to innovation, in contrast to the existing approach, and that green procurement and targeted finance instruments are needed to further accelerate innovation.

Wilkes added: "The future depends on how we build it, today, which is why industry players and environmentalists have come together in the Alliance for Low Carbon Cement & Concrete."

Other members of the alliance include Biomason, C2CA, Colas, ecoLocked, Forter, and Rescourceful.