Aegon UK to invest £500m in climate solutions by 2026 in net zero push

clock • 2 min read
Aegon UK chief investment officer Tim Orton
Image:

Aegon UK chief investment officer Tim Orton

Pensions and investments giant sets out climate action roadmap towards halving its financed emissions by 2030

Aegon UK has launched a climate action roadmap geared towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050, warning the time for "bold climate action" is now.

Announced yesterday, the insurance, pensions and asset management firm's net zero target covers its core business as well as financed emissions for its workplace default pension funds.

Aegon UK also promised to take "concrete short-term steps" to slash its emissions in half by 2030, which it said would "support making customers' investments more resilient to shocks".

Crucially, moreover, the firm said it would invest £500m per year in climate solutions by 2026 through its default funds, with an intention to increase the figure over time.

"Climate solutions are investments that positively contribute to climate change," the firm explained. "Both decarbonising funds and direct investment in climate solutions are needed to credibly fight climate change, as per industry guidance."

The global company - which boasts some 29 million customers and almost €750bn in annual investments - said it was "clear the world is not on track" to meet the temperature thresholds of the Paris Agreement, and that climate change was a major concern for its customers. 

A survey of its customers carried out by the firm found two-thirds were concerned about droughts and wildfires, deforestation and high temperatures, it said.

Chief investment officer Tim Orton said climate action failure "is the biggest challenge facing our planet today".

"We have a responsibility to use our size and resources to help address this challenge," he said. "Our climate roadmap shows how Aegon UK is embracing change to success in the net zero transition, starting with our default funds. I hope being transparent about our climate targets and progress will inspire others to do the same and increase accountability across the pensions industry."

Head of responsible investing Hilkka Komulainen added: "The global economy is at an inflection point, and as one of the UK's largest pension providers, we must do what we can to mitigate the systemic portfolio risks of climate change. Protecting our customers from the worst effects of climate change requires urgent action, and I am especially proud of our short-term targets and commitment to taking action now."

Tony Burdon, CEO of Make My Money Matter - the group campaigning for a greener pensions and investments industry - welcomed Aegon UK's commitments.

"We want to see the whole pensions industry step up and address the major climate risks and opportunities that we face," he added.

A version of this article originally appeared at Professional Pensions 

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

Most read
01

Oxford PV hails new 'world record' for solar cell efficiency

01 June 2023 • 2 min read
02

'Budget hotels for the net zero age': 800-strong Premier Inn estate to ditch gas heating by 2040

01 June 2023 • 4 min read
03

Claiming gas boilers are 'hydrogen-ready' risks greenwashing, UK watchdog warns

01 June 2023 • 4 min read
04

OVO Energy teams up with councils for green retrofit of 140 Hertfordshire homes

01 June 2023 • 2 min read
05

BeZero Carbon and OxCarbon team up in bid boost CO2 offset market transparency

01 June 2023 • 2 min read

More on Investment

Credit: iStock
Investment

CleanJoule secures $50m backing to scale up SAF production

Investors in the US start-up include airlines WizzAir, Frontier Airlines, Volaris, all of which have also signed offtake deals for SAF with the firm

Amber Rolt
clock 31 May 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

Net Zero Insurance Alliance: As members jump ship, what could it mean for the future of ESG?

As members of the UN-convened initiative jump ship, COVER editor John Brazier shares his views on what the exodus could mean for the protection insurance market's focus on ESG

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 30 May 2023 • 3 min read
The CUR8 team | Credit: CUR8
Investment

UK start-up CUR8 attracts £5.3m backing to develop carbon removals platform

Start-up's funding round was led by Google Ventures

Amber Rolt
clock 30 May 2023 • 3 min read