Drax Power Station: BECCS consultation opens as Ofgem launches biomass sustainability probe

Drax's bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) ambitions for its flagship power station in North Yorkshire are set for closer scrutiny from UK regulators, after two separate consultation and investigation processes were launched this week.

While the Environment Agency has launched a public consultation into the energy giant's plans to install a carbon capture system at the biomass power plant, energy regulator Ofgem has also launched a separate investigation into the environmental sustainability of the wood pellets used as feedstock for the power plant.

The public consultation launched by the Environment Agency focuses on Drax's proposals to capture carbon emitted from the power plant, and to then utilise that CO2 for another purpose, or pipe it to underground storage in the North Sea.

To move ahead with the plans Drax, needs an environment permit from the Environment Agency, as well as a Development Consent Order from the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, presently Grant Shapps.

Drax claims that its BECCS scheme, which would feed into a carbon capture transport network plan being drawn up across the Humber to decarbonise various industrial plants, would be able to remove up to eight million tonnes of carbon per year, making it the largest CCS project in the world.

In March, Drax said had paused investment in its BECCS project after it failed to be selected in the first round of the government's carbon capture funding support programme, but the firm is continue to move forward with required planning and permitting for the project.

Kathryn Richardson, environment manager at the Environment Agency, urged people to take part in the consultation into Drax's CCS plans. "Our role is to ensure that these new technologies, including carbon capture, are conducted in a way that protects people and the environment," she said. "We're now seeking views from the local community and interested groups on this application. We encourage them to come and see us at our engagement events so they can find out more and view the plans in detail."

The consultation, which closes on 29 June, also comes as the Ofgem launched a formal probe this week into the environmental sustainability of the biomass pellets burned at the Drax plant.

In a statement, Ofgem said it was investigating whether Drax was in breach of "annual profiling reporting requirements" that relate to the government's Renewables Obligation subsidy scheme, although it stressed that launch of the probe did not imply it had "made any findings about possible non-compliance by Drax".

Nevertheless, the investigation comes amid rising concerns about the provenance of the wood pellets burned to generate electricity at the former coal power plant in Selby, which have prompted broader questions about whether wood-burning power stations can genuinely claim to be 'renewable' or low carbon.

In the UK, as in the EU, bioenergy is treated as renewable energy on the grounds that trees can be repeatedly grown and replaced while soaking up the carbon produced when wood pellets are burned for electricity. That classification has enabled Drax to secure billions of pounds of subsidy support from the UK government as it has gradually switched operations at the site from running on coal to biomass over the past decade or so.

However, a BBC1 Panorama investigation earlier this year alleged that Drax was using unsustainably-sourced pellets from North America to feed its North Yorkshire power plant, which it claimed was driving deforestation of environmentally important primary forests in the region - claims that have been fiercely and repeatedly denied by the company.

In a statement responding to Ofgem's investigation launch this week, Drax said it had appointed a third party organisation to independently verify the accuracy of its biomass sustainability and profiling data.

"Drax is confident in the compliance of its biomass with the Renewables Obligation criteria," the statement reads.

