RWE touts updated climate goals to align with 1.5C

German energy giant RWE has updated its climate goals to align with a 1.5C temperature pathway, as part of a decarbonisation programme it said covered "all corporate activities".

The company announced today that it has submitted fresh climate targets for 2030 for validation from the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), explaining the new plan had been made possible through the deal it struck recently with the regional government of North Rhine-Westphalia to phase out its lignite coal-fired power plants in the western German state by 2030.

The controversial deal, signed last October, saw the government give RWE permission to expand its lignite mining operations in the short term - and demolish a local village to do so - in exchange for the company fast-tracking its lignite phase out date to 2030 and shelving plans to remove five other villages.

The utility has already decommissioned all of its hard coal-fired power plants in the UK and Germany, and is working for a total phase out of the fossil fuel by the end of this decade.

The new climate targets are more ambitious than those RWE had previously established as part of its plan to achieve net zero worldwide by 2040, which had been validated by the SBTi as in line with a 2C temperature pathway, the upper threshold set out in the Paris Agreement.

"The Science Based Targets Initiative has already confirmed in 2020 that our emission reduction targets are in line with the Paris Agreement," said RWE CEO Markus Krebber. "Now we are going a step further and aiming to reduce our CO2 emissions in line with the 1.5C target. We have submitted our more ambitious climate targets to the SBTi for validation."

The company pointed to its 2021 promise to invest €50bn in doubling its renewable capacity to 50GW by 2030, targeting onshore and offshore wind power projects, solar farms, battery storage plants and "hydrogen-ready gas-fired" power stations by 2030.

The climate targets cover RWE's operational and energy consumption emissions, as well as those emitted in its upstream and downstream supply chains, including the emissions generated by the gas it supplies businesses and consumers.

Investing in the growth of the hydrogen economy and decarbonising fossil-fuelled power plants by converting them to biomass or hydrogen fuel, or installing carbon capture technology are also key planks of RWE's transition plan, according to the firm.

"With our investment and growth programme 'Growing Green', we are investing billions of euros in a green energy world and driving the energy transition forward at full speed," Krebber said.

In the UK, RWE is exploring the feasibility of retrofitting carbon capture technology at its Pembroke Power Station in Wales and Staythorpe Power Station in Nottinghamshire. It is also developing proposals for a new gas-fired power station in the Humber Estuary which it claims would be equipped with CCS technology.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.