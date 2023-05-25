Auto industry reveals number of electric models has quadrupled in five years

UK drivers looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle (EV) now have more than 80 models to choose from, compared with just 21 models five years ago, reflecting manufacturers' commitment to ensuring the country delivers on its net zero goals.

That is the conclusion of the latest report from trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers (SMMT), which reveals how the choice of EVs on the market has quadrupled since 2018, with 80 'electric picks' now available across every vehicle segment meaning that now almost one in four models of cars available is a battery electric vehicle (BEV).

As a result of the increase in choice, SMMT found there are now more than three quarters of a million drivers who have decided to make the switch to an EV, with registrations up more than a quarter - or 25.6 per cent - compared with this period last year.

SMMT also said those looking to make the switch to going fully electric are now able to do so with greater confidence with battery range expanding in line with advancements in technology.

According to the Department for Transport (DfT), the average distance that an EV can now travel on a single charge is 236 miles, with new models expected to be released this year that could routinely cover more than 300 miles on a single charge, which DfT said is around three times the average distance driven per week. There are also models now available with a capacity for more than 450 miles of range.

As the UK approaches the 2030 target date for ending the sale of new diesel vans and the 2040 date for ending the sale of diesel HGVs, there are now also 23 models of electric van, 14 models of zero emission buses, and 20 models of electric trucks now available in the UK, the SMMT said.

And in addition to the rising number of BEV models available, SMMT said there are now 94 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and 42 hybrid (HEV) models on the market. When combined with the number of BEVs available, SMMT concluded this means that electric vehicles comprise almost two-thirds of all vehicles for sale.

However, the trade body stressed that in order to ensure that all drivers can confidently make the switch to EV the increasing choice of vehicles needs to be matched by a wide range of affordable, reliable charging options, particularly for drivers who do not have access to home charging.

While the UK government has already committed more than £2bn towards increasing the number of chargers, SMMT called for binding targets for the chargepoint rollout, in line with targets on vehicle sales due to be set by the upcoming Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate, to help accelerate the infrastructure roll out required to complete the electric transition.

The trade body added that making going electric more equitable and affordable for everyone will be "equally as important". As such, it called for reforms to the Vehicle Excise Duty regime and fresh incentives to encourage the switch to EVs, as well as moves to reduce VAT on the energy supplied through public chargepoints so that the cost is the same as charging at home.

"Britain's drivers are benefitting from the massive investment made by manufacturers over many years to deliver an electric car choice for every need," said Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive.

"We now require a framework that ensures everyone can benefit from zero emission mobility. These vehicles already offer an outstanding driving experience but motorists should have lower total running costs, no matter where they live or work, with fair taxation that inspires instead of impedes.

"With infrastructure provision accelerated ahead of need, the UK can have a healthy, vibrant market, with ever more model choice to keep the UK as a world leader in net zero transport."

SMMT's positive figures follow reports earlier this week that Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata is in talks to open a new multi-billion-pound EV battery plant in Somserset, providing a much-needed vote of confidence and boost to the UK's green economy and EV market.

It also comes as the RAC warned the roll out of chargers on the motorway network is struggling to keep pace with demand, as the company called on the government to step up efforts to accelerate the roll out of fast chargers.

