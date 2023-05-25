IEA: How global clean energy investment is 'significantly' outpacing fossil fuel spending

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The clean energy transition is moving 'faster than many people realise' according to IEA - yet is still off the pace for meeting 1.5C goal

Global investment in clean energy technologies - from renewables and electric vehicles (EVs) to nuclear power plants and heat pumps - is "significantly" outpacing spending on fossil fuels, with the energy...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Science-Based Targets for Nature: A guide to 'world first' corporate standards for freshwater and land

Reports: Tata poised to pick UK for Jaguar Land Rover EV battery plant

Most read
01

CCC: Net zero can deliver 725,000 net jobs increase for the UK

24 May 2023 • 9 min read
02

Verra CEO and founder steps down as carbon credits body eyes 'next phase'

23 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

Government launches call for evidence on non-financial reporting rules

24 May 2023 • 4 min read
04

Senior Tories trumpet UK as top location for green investment

24 May 2023 • 7 min read
05

Tesco surpasses surplus food redistribution goal

25 May 2023 • 2 min read

More on Energy

Credit: SSE
Energy

'Vote of confidence': SSE eyes 'massive' £40bn green grid investment blitz

Energy giant expects to create 1,000 new green jobs each year as it ramps up commitment to renewables, low carbon grid infrastructure, and flexible power

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 May 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: RWE
Energy

RWE unveils plans for three flagship CCS projects

Energy giant announces sweeping plan to re-purpose former power stations as CCS sites and deliver new Stallingborough project

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 May 2023 • 4 min read
Plans for Barrow Green H2
Energy

Carlton Power and Schroders Greencoat join forces to fuel £200m green hydrogen pipeline

New joint venture platform GHECO aims to deliver 500MW of green hydrogen projects across the UK using development expertise from Carlton and financing from Schroders Greencoat

Amber Rolt
clock 23 May 2023 • 3 min read