Good climate action is better than perfect inaction

clock • 5 min read

Collecting corporate emissions data is complicated - but is is no excuse for companies to stall on decarbonisation, writes Terrascope's Claire Perry O'Neill

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has declared that human activity is "unequivocally" the main culprit of climate change - primarily through the emission of greenhouse gases and has...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'No one would justify the slavery industry': Christiana Figueres launches scathing attack on oil firms' climate failures

18 May 2023 • 7 min read
02

London flood defence plan brought forward by 15 years due to growing climate threat

17 May 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Considerable shortfall': Unilever risks missing 2030 climate goals, research claims

18 May 2023 • 5 min read
04

Sainsbury's cuts ribbon on 'most energy-efficient supermarket ever'

17 May 2023 • 2 min read
05

Companies awarded 20 licenses to develop carbon storage sites under UK seabed

18 May 2023 • 4 min read

More on Management

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team's home at Brackley, Northamptonshire - Credit: Mercedes-AMG Petronas
Management

How Mercedes is turning a corner on decarbonised logistics

In the second part of our series, Mercedes-AMG Petronas' Alice Ashpitel discusses how the F1 team is working to slash transport emissions, drive the development of sustainable fuels, and hit net zero targets

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 May 2023 • 15 min read
Unilever's headquarters in London | Credit: Unilever
Management

'Considerable shortfall': Unilever risks missing 2030 climate goals, research claims

Planet Tracker warns consumer goods giant currently falling short of aligning with 1.5C warming pathway

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 May 2023 • 5 min read
On eco-shops and vegan sausage rolls: How Greggs bakes sustainability into its business
Management

On eco-shops and vegan sausage rolls: How Greggs bakes sustainability into its business

Greggs' CEO Roisin Currie sits down with BusinessGreen to discuss how the firm is working towards net zero

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 May 2023 • 8 min read