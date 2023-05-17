Coalition for Negative Emissions urges businesses to 'be positive' about carbon removals

The Coalition for Negative Emissions (CNE) has this week released a new paper, titled Being Positive about Negative Emissions: Incorporating carbon removals into Net Zero strategies, which aims to set out how businesses can help support the development of negative emissions projects.

The paper provides an overview of emerging negative emissions industries and calls on companies to incorporate negative emissions projects into their net zero strategies.

It also emphasises the need for further development of the carbon removal industry, including through enhanced standardisation and new regulations to govern the nascent sector.

Paul Davies, CNE member and primary author of the report, argued negative emissions projects had a critical role to play in the net zero transition, but they needed support from corporates.

"We can only achieve net zero and stay below 1.5 degrees of warming if we develop an industry that can remove CO2 from the atmosphere at scale," he said. "The development of that industry should in large part be funded by wider companies as they implement net zero strategies. As an emitter, every company should focus on reducing their emissions, but as a purchaser looking to offset residual emissions, they should prioritise purchases of robust negative emissions."

His comments were echoed by Angela Hepworth, commercial director for bioenergy and carbon capture (BECCS) at Drax, one of the members of the CNE. "As a leader in BECCS - a vital new negative emissions technology - we see the work the CNE is doing to build awareness and understanding of negative emissions technologies as invaluable as we look to grow and establish the market," she said. "Having a healthy market for carbon removals will support investment in BECCS and the decarbonisation of new sectors while providing jobs in a new green economy."

Growing numbers of companies are signing deals to purchase carbon offset credits from emerging carbon removal projects - just this week Microsoft inked a major new deal with Orsted in support of its plans for two BECCS plants in Denmark.

However, the fledgling sector currently provides a fraction of carbon removal capacity experts predict will be needed to meet net zero targets and there are widespread concerns about the efficacy and cost of some carbon removal projects. Moreover, critics have warned the emergence of negative emissions projects could be used by polluters to justify continued investment in fossil fuel infrastructure.

The new paper from CNE aims to set out how corporates can best incorporate negative emissions projects into net zero strategies so they do not dilute efforts to cut emissions at source.

In related news, UK blue carbon business Seafields yesterday announced it is to partner with Spain's MacroCarbon and US-based Carbonwave to cultivate and harvest sargassum seaweed in the Atlantic Ocean. The companies said the approach had the potential to remove billions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Under the partnership, MacroCarbon is to set aside €600,000 from a €2m fund to further understanding of domesticating wild Sargassum. The project will enable Seafields to establish fixed aquafarms in the Caribbean to provide a stable supply of Sargassum and develop the local infrastructure needed to process the Sargassum into products and sink the rest for long-term carbon dioxide removal in the Atlantic abyssal plain.

Seafields Co-Founder and CEO, John Auckland, said: "The money and partnership will go directly to increasing our understanding of how to domesticate Sargassum as well as the intellectual property needed to develop our first 'catch and grow' farms. To remove one gigaton of CO2, this focus on fixed and stationary aquafarms is crucial as an intermediary step. It will also help alleviate the invasive Sargassum that is currently impacting communities in the Caribbean - all while starting a first-of-its-kind supply chain directly to industry."

