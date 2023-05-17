Brexit deal could grind Britain's EV manufacturing drive to a halt, Vauxhall-maker warns

The owner of Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen, and Fiat has called on the UK government to renegotiate a key part of its post-Brexit trade deal with the EU or risk a string of factory closures, thousands of job losses, and the stalling of the UK's transition towards electric vehicles (EVs).

In a submission to a House of Commons committee gauging the prospects of Britain's burgeoning EV sector, Stellantis warned that if the cost of EV manufacturing in the UK becomes "uncompetitive and unsustainable", operations will close. It added that the prospects for UK-based EV manufacturers are being further complicated by so-called Rules of Origin contained in the government's post-Brexit trade deal with the EU, which are likely to result in tariffs on cars exported to the continent.

"Manufacturers will not continue to invest and (instead will) relocate manufacturing operations outside of UK, as seen with previously established UK manufacturers such as Ford and Mini," it said.

Under the current trade deal, 45 per cent of the value of an EV must come from Britain or the EU from 2024 if manufacturers are to avoid the imposition of tariffs. The Rules of Origin requirements, which are designed to stop companies avoiding tariffs by manufacturing the majority of a product overseas, would later rise to 65 per cent.

The rules present a particular challenge to EV manufacturers as a large proportion of the value of the car is found in the battery and electrical components, many of which are imported from Asia.

Stellantis - which had previously committed to making electric cars in the UK with a £100m investment at Ellesmere Port in 2021 - warned it was now unable to meet these Rules of Origin requirements due to external factors such as the war in Ukraine, supply chain issues, and a spike in raw material costs.

It added that the rules now represent a "threat" to its export business and the sustainability of its UK manufacturing operations. As such, the firm is calling on the government to push for the new rules - which are due to come into effect at the end of the year - to be deferred until 2027. It also pressed for a review of arrangements for manufacturing parts in Serbia and Morocco.

According to reports by the BBC, Stellantis' comments are the first time a car manufacturer has openly called on the government to renegotiate aspects of its Brexit trade deal.

A government spokesperson said that Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, who will meet with Stellantis today, "has raised this with the EU" and the government will take "decisive action to ensure future investment in zero emission vehicle manufacturing" in the coming months.

Colin Walker, transport analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit think tank, said Stellantis' warning served as a "stark reminder" that the UK's car industry faces a very uncertain future.

"The closure of Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port, a major future centre for electric vehicle production, would see thousands of jobs lost and the local economy devastated," he said. "While the likes of Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover threaten to [relocate away from the UK], governments in the US and EU are attracting huge investments in their automotive sectors from corporations attracted by the generous incentives being offered for electric vehicle production.

"The government needs to recognise that we are in a global race to build the clean technologies of the future, which are currently worth over £70bn to the UK economy. Without action to bolster sectors like electric vehicles, business opportunities worth billions will be lost, as will tens of thousands of highly-skilled jobs."

Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds added that Stellantis' comments chimed with Labour Party concerns that "the jewel in the crown of British manufacturing" is at risk without urgent action from the government.

"These are issues that ministers should have seen coming and been proactive in addressing - instead we have a government in chaos," he said. "This is an indictment of a government that has both failed to make Brexit work for businesses and is unable to harness the opportunities of the green transition."

The warnings come as EV manufacturers continue to call on the government to ramp up investment in EV supply chains and charging infrastructure or risk seeing record demand for EVs stall.

Lauren Pamma, director of transport programmes at the Green Finance Institute, warned that without more ambitious policies from the government Britain is at risk of lagging behind European neighbours such as France and Norway as an attractive destination for the low carbon automotive and transport industry.

"France has announced a package of green measures aimed at attracting investment into this supply chain, evidencing that other markets are continuing to grasp this opportunity and be more competitive in the sector," she said.

"Against the context of growing demand for batteries, the key players are already established: China holds 85 per cent of the current market and is expected to remain the market leader, while the US Inflation Reduction Act has opened up $369bn in funding that is drawing investment in renewable and green industry into the US.

"The UK cannot rely on business as usual and must invest in building a battery manufacturing capability if we are to compete as a global green business leader."

