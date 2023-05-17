'Peak Cluster': Cement and lime plants unveil CCS plan

A clutch of industrial companies with cement and lime plants in Cheshire, Derbyshire, and Cheshire have teamed up on plans to collectively slash their emissions by deploying new carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure.

The initiative, dubbed Peak Cluster, aims to reduce UK emisisons from cement and lime manufacturing by 40 per cent, cutting roughly three million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

Tamarmac, Breedon, Lhoist, and Aggregate Industries are among the firms to have banded together on the carbon-cutting scheme, alongside the Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant in Cheshire.

The Peak Cluster aims to capture and transport carbon dioxide emissions from industrial plants in the Peak District and Staffordshire moorlands and then permanently lock it away in storage sites beneath the eastern Irish Sea.

Progressive Energy, the clean energy company behind the HyNet cluster that aims to decarbonise industrial sites in England's Northwest, is leading the scheme.

John Egan, project director of the Peak Cluster, said the project would provide a "crucial contribution" towards the UK's drive towards net zero emissions and make a "serious impact" on local, regional and national climate change targets.

"The project will help industry to continue to thrive into the future - safeguarding jobs, maintaining a booming supply chain and allowing current and future generations to continue to work in, and enjoy, this beautiful region," he said.

Carbon storage locations being considered for the project are Eni's Liverpool Bay depleted gas field and a 'Morecambe Net Zero' site recently announced by Spirit Energy.

Diana Casey, director of energy and climate change at the Mineral Products Association, said the launch of the Peak Cluster was a "vital step forward in the journey of the cement and lime sectors towards net zero".

"The region is a historic heartland for cement and lime production providing highly skilled jobs for local communities, and a secure supply of essential materials to the UK economy," she added.

Roughly 40 per cent of all UK cement and lime is manufactured in the Peak District and surrounding areas, according to Progessive Energy.

The announcement comes as the government prepares to pick the industrial clusters it will support in the second round of its industrial decarbonisation programmes, having selected the East Coast Cluster and Hynet schemes as priority projects last year. The Treasury also confirmed earlier this year it would provide at least £20bn of financial support to CCS projects over the next 20 years.

A raft of CCS and hydrogen projects have been proposed across the UK, but developers have repeatedly warned that in order to proceed the government urgently needs to provide clarity on the policy regime under which they operate, the level of financial support they can expect, how carbon storage infrastructure will be managed.

