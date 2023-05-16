Former UN Climate Champion Nigel Topping joins CCC

James Murray
clock • 1 min read
Former UN Climate Champion Nigel Topping joins CCC

Leading advocate for green business appointed to Climate Change Committee to lead work on the role of business in the net zero transition

The government has appointed Nigel Topping to the Climate Change Committee (CCC), confirming he will start a five year term on the influential committee from this month.

The appointment, which has also been approved by the governments in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, will see Topping steer the CCC's work on the role of business in the transition to net zero emissions.

Topping previously served as the UN's Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP26 and as the UNFCCC's Global Ambassador on the 'Race to Zero' and 'Race to Resilience' campaigns. Prior to taking up the role with the COP26 team, he also led the We Mean Business coalition of global corporates working to advance climate action.

"I'm very proud to join the Climate Change Committee," Topping said. "I've long been an admirer of the Committee's work. The CCC is one of the UK's key strengths in the global race to net zero. I'm looking forward to championing the role of business in the net zero transition, and the need for policies that support and encourage businesses to lead the charge. Change will happen quickly if we can get the conditions right."

The appointment was welcomed Lord Deben, chair of the CCC, who said he would "bring vast experience of the business world" to the Committee.

"Nigel played one of the central roles at COP26 and COP27," he added. "I'm sure he will drive us to be even more ambitious in our Net Zero advice."

