Crocs steps back from net zero by 2030 commitment

Footwear giant Crocs has pushed back its net zero target date by 10 years from 2030 to 2040, after confirming that the company's recent acquisition of shoes brand HeyDude has led to a sharp increase in its carbon footprint.

The company revealed in its latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) annual report this week that its emissions have increased by 45 per cent in the past year in the wake of its recent expansion.

Crocs confessed it had "learned a lot" since it first made its public commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2030 back in 2021, adding that "the picture is now much clearer and we are working towards a new enterprise goal".

The company said that when it first made its net zero by 2030 pledge it had not yet announced the acquisition of the HeyDude footwear brand or completed its comprehensive greenhouse gas inventory.

It said that in the past year it has worked towards collecting primary and secondary data from its supply chain to finalise its greenhouse gas inventories for the 2021 and 2022 periods, which are now inclusive of both brands and are in alignment with the GHG Protocol.

Crocs acknowledged that its "growth is a significant hurdle for our climate ambitions", confirming that the 45 per cent surge in emissions seen last year was the result of its continued sales growth and improved data transparency.

"As our business context continues to change and as the severity of the climate crisis progresses, we have to continue to evaluate pathways and the feasibility of our carbon reduction journey," it said in the report. "We have adjusted course to create the timeline needed to deliver on our sustainability ambitions, while continuing to support our growth ambitions."

The company said its new goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2040 was still ambitious, but also represented a more realistic and credible goal given its "significant" total emissions and "aggressive" growth projections.

During the period the company recorded 4,253 tCO2e Scope 1 direct emissions from both the Crocs and HeyDude brands. Its indirect Scope 2 emissions for the period reached 11,144 tCO2e, and its Scope 3 emissions from its value chain came in at 762,358 tCO2e.

"We know that there are a lot of consistencies in the emissions of both brands - with similar hotspots across materials and manufacturing - and intend to spend the next year identifying how each brand can actively contribute to our collective, enterprise goal," it added.

The footwear brand also revealed a range of wider ESG goals, including plans to reduce the carbon footprint of its classic clog by 50 per cent by 2030 and source 50 per cent bio-based content for Croslite - the material which is used to make Crocs.

"While our work is never done, we'll continue moving forward equipped with data, unafraid to experiment in order to deliver on our ambitions," said Crocs' chief executive officer, Andrew Rees.

"With each year, and each step we take, we hope to prove that we are walking our talk. Our go-forward ESG strategy is ambitious and calls upon all of our employees, suppliers, and partners to contribute their diverse talents. With revitalised enthusiasm for our purpose to create a more comfortable world for all, Crocs, Inc. is ready to demonstrate that the stronger path is the one we walk together."

