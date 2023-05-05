Schroders Capital launches renewables fund

Schroders Capital announced yesterday it had received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to launch a long-term asset fund (LTAF) dedicated to renewable energy and the energy transition.

The LTAF will be managed by Schroders Greencoat and will invest in infrastructure assets for the UK defined contribution market, becoming the first LTAF to have an investment remit solely focused on renewable energy and transition-aligned infrastructure.

The news follows the recent launch of Schroder Capital Climate+ LTAF, which was the first to receive approval by the FCA in March.

LTAFs are a new category of fund designed to provide access to long-term private market assets.

With the upcoming launch of Schroders Greencoat LTAF, the firm will have two of the first three LTAFs authorised in the market, alongside Aviva Investors' £1.5bn Real Estate Active LTAF.

Richard Nourse, managing partner at Schroders Greencoat, said: "With the imminent launch of the Schroders Greencoat LTAF we look forward to being able to offer defined contribution investors the opportunity to make attractive and impactful long-term investments into the energy transition."

Duncan Hale, part of the private markets group at Schroders Greencoat, added: "For too long DC pension scheme members have had their noses pressed up against the glass, looking in at other types of investors enjoying the benefits that come from investing in illiquid assets.

"We are excited about the ability to offer access to renewable energy and energy transition related infrastructure assets to DC members widely, not only due to the attractive risk and return metrics they provide but also their ability to reflect members' sustainability requirements."

While these funds are currently only available to defined contribution clients, an ongoing FCA consultation on broadening access to LTAFs may mean that these vehicles will also have a role to play in the UK wealth market in the future.

This article first appeared on BusinessGreen's sister site Investment Week