Survey: UK public supports climate lawsuits against polluting corporates

The UK public "overwhelmingly" supports companies and governments being taken to court to be held accountable for climate impacts, damage to the environment, and instances of greenwashing, according to the results of a major new survey.

The new poll commissioned by advisory firm Portland Litigation and Disputes as part of its annual Commercial Courts Report found the UK public would like to see central government introduce legislation that would require businesses to do more to protect the environment and ensure they are held accountable for environmental damage.

The polling showed the public are "in near total agreement" about this, with 91 per cent agreeing UK companies should be liable for damage to the environment caused by one of their subsidiaries.

Moreover, 81 per cent said they would like the UK courts to be more prepared to intervene and force private companies to meet more ambitious climate-change related targets.

Laura Clarke, chief executive of ClientEarth, which contributed to Portland's polling and subsequent report said she the result demonstrated that the UK public appreciates the power of legislation and litigation in holding companies to account against their climate change commitments.

"The fact that 81 per cent of people agree that UK courts should intervene if private companies are not delivering on climate goals makes it clear: people expect businesses to act, and to be held to account," she said.

Greenwashing was also considered to be a serious offence among respondents, with 82 per cent agreeing that the increased number of companies sued over alleged instances of greenwashing was a positive development.

"The public's strong feelings on environmental litigation being used as a force for good, shows once again that the law does not exist in a vacuum," said Philip Hall, senior partner and head of Portland's litigation and disputes practice.

"Litigation, commercial strategy and reputation can no longer be separated. Today, every entity involved in litigation must consider how the audiences that matter to them will react."

Hall concluded that the overall support from the British public towards climate change and greenwashing lawsuits could have far-reaching implications for companies and organisations' reputations.

The survey comes just days after a similar poll commissioned by the Better Business Act campaign revealed overwhelming majority support for reforms to the Companies Act to require businesses to consider environmental and social factors alongside their fiduciary duty to maximise profits.

