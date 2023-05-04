Study: Climate change could cost Commonwealth a fifth of its GDP by 2050

Commonwealth countries face a "grim" economic future from climate change in most future warming scenarios, unless urgent action is taken is taken to drive down global emissions, phase out fossil fuels, tackle inequality, and better adapt to worsening climate impacts.

That is the stark warning contained in a new report from charity Christian Aid, which assesses the potential economic ramifications of worsening climate impacts across the Commonwealth.

The study estimates an overall 19 per cent hit to collective GDP by 2050 against a hypothetical business-as-usual scenario where there is no further climate change in the event of a warming trajectory that would result in a 2.7C increase in average temperatures by the end of the century. The world is currently on track for around 2.7C of warming based on current policies and technology adoption trends, but scientists have warned warming could prove to be significantly higher if government's fail to deliver promised emissions reductions.

Christian Aid warned prospective GDP losses would increase further during the second half of the century unless temperatures are stabilised, calculating that by 2100 GDP across the Commonwealth could fall by 63 per cent compared to a scenario where there is no further climate change.

The report also warns that even if the world manages to limit global average temperature rise to 1.5C by the end of the current century - as set out in the Paris Agreement - Commonwealth nations can still expect an average 13 per cent drop in their average GDP by 2050, compared to current projections, rising to a 32 per cent drop by 2100.

Marina Andrijevic, an economist at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in Vienna who led the work on today's study, said worsening climate change would place a "huge strain" on Commonwealth economies, and that the figures in the study were likely to be "conservative estimates".

"This study is based on just the impact of rising temperatures, not the effects of extreme weather events," she explained. "This means that they might be conservative estimates, because the economic harm of extreme weather events cause massive losses that will likely have their own impact on economic performance."

The researchers calculated the economic damage caused by climate change to GDP in 40 out of 56 Commonwealth countries "where data was available", based on peer-reviewed methodology developed by academics in a 2015 study in the journal Nature.

The Commonwealth country facing the worst projected GDP hit from worsening climate impacts analyse by the report is Nigeria, which was last year struck by flooding in West Africa that killed more than 600 people and displaced a further 1.3 million.

Under current climate policies, Nigeria faces a 26 per cent decline in GDP by 2050 compared to business as usual projections, rising to 75 per cent drop by the end of the century, according to the report. Even if the world manages to limit average temperature rise to 1.5C, as set out in the Paris Agreement, Nigeria would still be on course for an 18 per cent hit to its GDP as a result of climate change, said Christian Aid.

The charity sought to highlight the unfair nature of worsening climate change, which is largely driven by richer countries but has the greatest negative consequences for poorer nations that are less well equipped to guard against or adapt to worsening impacts.

The report points out that the per capita emissions across the four richest countries in the Commonwealth - the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand - is 41.1 tonnes per year on average, which is 23 times greater than the 1.78 tonnes per capita CO2 of the 23 least-emitting nations combined.

Per person, the UK emits 64 times more carbon than fellow Commonwealth nation Malawi, while Canada emits more than 179 times more CO2, and Australia around 188 times more.

Patrick Watt, Christian Aid's CEO, said the report findings "underline the deep injustice at the heart of the climate crisis".

"The Commonwealth countries that contribute least to the problem stand to be worst affected by rising average temperatures," he explained. "By the same token, the historic carbon emissions of a handful of the richest Commonwealth members are causing escalating damage to millions of the world's poorest people."

He therefore reiterated his call for Commonwealth countries to take a lead in getting a Loss and Damage fund up and running at the COP28 Climate Summit later this year in the UAE, following global governments' commitment to deliver such a fund at last year's UN Climate Summit in Egypt.

"The Commonwealth, as a body that brings together some of the heaviest climate polluters and the most climate-vulnerable countries, has a genuine opportunity to model a just and sustainable response to the climate crisis," said Watt.

The report comes hot on the heels of the so-called Petersberg Climate Dialogue meeting this week, which saw scores of global climate ministers meet to discuss priorities and negotiating points for the COP28 Summit in Dubai in December.

Speaking at the summit yesterday, COP28 President-Designate Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber called for richer nations to fulfil their promise to mobilse $100bn of climate finance for more vulnerable countries this year, an issue that has become a major bone of contention at annual climate summits.

"It is vital to the political credibility of the UNFCCC process that donors step up to this long overdue obligation ahead of COP28, especially as the real value of this commitment has eroded over time," he said.

