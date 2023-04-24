Barclays and British Gas team up for 'Greener Home' push

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Barclays and British Gas team up for 'Greener Home' push

Partnership to offer Barclays mortgage customers 50 per cent off price of Hive smart heating control system

Barclays and British Gas have today announced a new partnership to help customers curb their energy bills, with the bank set to offer its mortgage customers a 50 per cent discount on the price of installing...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Largest of its kind': UK and Netherlands approve plans for LionLink interconnector

Global Briefing: President Biden continues climate policy push with $1bn Green Climate Fund pledge

Most read
01

Report: UK energy security 'incompatible' with high fossil gas demand

24 April 2023 • 5 min read
02

'Largest of its kind': UK and Netherlands approve plans for LionLink interconnector

24 April 2023 • 7 min read
03

Global energy leaders voice growing alarm at pace of green transition

24 April 2023 • 3 min read
04

British aviation firms plot merger to turbocharge hydrogen-electric plane development

24 April 2023 • 2 min read
05

Currant affairs: Regenerative agriculture trial to squeeze carbon from Ribena supply chain

24 April 2023 • 3 min read

More on Technology

Credit: Gravitricity
Technology

Gravitricity targets White House clean tech support in US push

UK-based energy storage specialist forms US partnership that aims to tap $450m of Inflation Reduction Act fund for clean energy projects at coal mines

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 April 2023 • 2 min read
Tread lightly? Startup advised by ex-Nike execs cuts shoe footprints through 3D printing
Technology

Tread lightly? Startup advised by ex-Nike execs cuts shoe footprints through 3D printing

Early-stage company Hilos gets $3m to pioneer a more circular process for making shoes, starting with mules, clogs and sandals

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 April 2023 • 5 min read
Climate change's quantum challenge
Technology

Climate change's quantum challenge

Advances in quantum computing could play a major role in cracking difficult climate problems and driving a more sustainable future, writes McKinsey's Rodney Zemmel

Rodney Zemmel, McKinsey
clock 21 April 2023 • 3 min read