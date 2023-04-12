UK advertising regulator bans two 'sustainable aviation' ads

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
UK advertising regulator bans two 'sustainable aviation' ads

ASA bans two Etihad Airways adverts on grounds they mislead customers on the environmental impact of flying

Two ads which claimed Etihad Airways was engaged in "sustainable aviation" have been 'banned' by the UK's advertising authority, in a ruling which warns there is currently no scope for "absolute green...

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

