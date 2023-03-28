Net Zero Festival: Agenda and registration now live

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Keynote speakers and agenda confirmed, as Net Zero Festival now open for delegates to reserve their place

Delegates can now register to attend this year's Net Zero Festival, which will take place on 31st October and 1st November at the Business Design Centre in London, bringing together thousands of business leaders, campaigners, and politicians from across the UK's burgeoning green economy.

The Festival has today also unveiled the agenda for the two days, revealing plans to help delegates explore every aspect of the net zero transition through a series of tailored content streams: Inspiration, Action, Connection, and Showcase.

And the first of a series of high profile keynote speakers have been confirmed in the form of leading political commentator Alastair Campbell and broadcaster and activist Joanna Lumley.

Building on the success of last year's Net Zero Festival, this year's edition will feature over 80 exhibitors that will demonstrate how to accelerate organisations' net zero transitions, while also offering delegates access to a number of different stages, each providing content on the inspirational messaging, practical actions, cross-industry connections, and best-in-class showcases that can help accelerate the pursuit of net zero goals.

The Festival will be chaired by BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray, environmental journalist and broadcaster Lucy Siegle, and news anchor and broadcaster Charlene White.

"Now in its fourth year, the Net Zero Festival is set to be bigger and better than ever this year, as the burgeoning green economy continues to expand and the challenges and opportunities offered by the net zero transition become ever more obvious," said Murray. "The aim of the Festival is to bring together business leaders to celebrate and showcase the progress that has been made to date, while also jointly exploring the critical next steps that need to be taken to ensure the net zero transition delivers on its era-defining promise.

"We have an agenda that promises to tackle the challenges and opportunities businesses face head on and provide invaluable insights into how to navigate the biggest and most consequential industrial revolution in history. We're inviting businesses from right across the UK economy to join us in this most exciting and rewarding of missions."

The Net Zero Festival is free to attend and delegates can register their place now. More details on the speaker and exhibitor line up will be announced in the coming months.

Companies interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at the event can also register their interest through the Festival website.

