BloombergNEF: $21.4tr needed to deliver net zero global power systems

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Major investment and policy intervention required to prepare grids worldwide for widespread electrification, analyst firm warns

At least $21.4tr needs to be invested in electricity grids around the world by 2050 in order to pave the way for the huge expansion in renewable energy technologies required to put the planet on a path...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Why the UK needs a Net Zero Investment Plan

Net Zero Festival: Agenda and registration now live

Most read
01

Study: Lithium batteries from vapes 'plaguing' the capital

27 March 2023 • 3 min read
02

Reports: Carbon border levies and national insulation scheme to feature in 'Green Day' package

29 March 2023 • 8 min read
03

TNFD releases final draft of nature-related financial disclosure framework

28 March 2023 • 3 min read
04

What to expect from 'Green Day'

27 March 2023 • 16 min read
05

'Green Day'? Fears grow government is to prioritise fossil fuel projects in upgraded climate strategy

27 March 2023 • 5 min read

More on Energy

Ripple effect: How Ripple Energy sought to disrupt an 'achingly corporate' sector
Energy

Ripple effect: How Ripple Energy sought to disrupt an 'achingly corporate' sector

Ripple Energy CEO and founder Sarah Merrick tells BusinessGreen how creating an affordable clean energy ownership model has built an engaged digital community of clean energy pioneers

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 March 2023 • 13 min read
North Sea Controversy: Does the UK really need new oil and gas projects for a secure transition to net zero?
Energy

North Sea Controversy: Does the UK really need new oil and gas projects for a secure transition to net zero?

A new report from Offshore Energies UK argues new oil and gas projects can bolster energy security and be made compatible with net zero goals - but green groups remain utterly unconvinced

Amber Rolt
clock 28 March 2023 • 12 min read
Millennium Bridge Newcastle
Energy

A historic city goes green

Join Equans as it helps the city of Newcastle meet ambitious net zero targets

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 28 March 2023 • 1 min read