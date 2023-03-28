An icon goes green

Join Equans as it helps the city of Newcastle meet ambitious net zero targets

INTERACTIVE VIDEO: Newcastle has the ambitious goal to reach net zero by 2030 and Equans is helping it meet this challenge head on by turning some of the city's most iconic buildings green

 

With a long heritage of industry, Newcastle is meeting its decarbonisation goals head on with innovative heating systems and upgrades to its most iconic buildings.

Equans is installing air source heat pumps and retrofitting buildings across the city and when the project is complete, it will remove around 4000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, a huge advantage to the people who live and work in Newcastle.

Ambition doesn't stop there. Equans is developing the Helix District Energy Scheme to provide a flexible, low cost and low carbon heating network to buildings across Newcastle.

