An icon goes green

With a long heritage of industry, Newcastle is meeting its decarbonisation goals head on with innovative heating systems and upgrades to its most iconic buildings.

Equans is installing air source heat pumps and retrofitting buildings across the city and when the project is complete, it will remove around 4000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, a huge advantage to the people who live and work in Newcastle.

Ambition doesn't stop there. Equans is developing the Helix District Energy Scheme to provide a flexible, low cost and low carbon heating network to buildings across Newcastle.

This video is sponsored by Equans.