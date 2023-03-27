'Government closest to the people': Regional leaders urged to mobilise 'proper climate finance'

New report from the Climate Group explores how state and regional governments can independently raise green funds, and catalyse investment in the net zero transition
State and regional governments across Europe and North America are being urged to embrace innovative ways of raising and mobilising climate finance independent of national governments. Published today,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial