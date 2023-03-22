Swiss Re reveals global cost of climate impacts as losses from natural disasters top $275bn

A surge in climate-driven natural disasters resulted in global economic losses of $275bn last year, of which $125bn were covered by insurance, according to the latest report insurance giant Swiss Re.

The update confirms that the insured losses from natural catastrophes exceeded the $100bn mark for the second year in a row, continuing a trend that has seen insured losses from natural disasters over the past three decades increased by an average of a five to seven per cent a year.

Hurricane Ian in Florida, record breaking losses from hailstorms in France, floods in Australia and South Africa, winter storms in Europe and the US, and droughts in Europe, China, and the Americas were all cited as major contributors to the increased losses.

"The magnitude of losses in 2022 is not a story of exceptional natural hazards, but rather a picture of growing property exposure, accentuated by exceptional inflation," warned Martin Bertogg, head of catastrophe perils at Swiss Re.

"While inflation may subside, increasing value concentration in areas vulnerable to natural catastrophes remains a key driver for increasing losses. For our industry this is a call both to reflect the latest exposure even more carefully in risk assessments while continuing to support society in being better prepared."

The insurer said that the largest losses last year were driven by Hurricane Ian, which Swiss Re described as "the year's costliest event". When it hit Florida in September as a category 4 storm, Swiss Re estimated the hurricane resulted in insured losses of $50 to $65bn, making it the second-costliest natural catastrophe insured loss event on record after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Moreover, in February 2022 a cluster of storms - Eunice, Dudley, and Franklin - hit north western Europe and triggered combined insured losses of more than $4bn, which according to Swiss Re taking the total losses for the category to almost double the previous 10 year average. The insurer also reported that France saw its highest ever annual loss of $5bn from hailstorms.

Global losses triggered by floods last year were also above average. Floods in eastern Australia between February and March 2022 resulted in insured losses of $4.3bn, making it the biggest natural catastrophe claims event ever in Australia. However, there were also historic floods in Pakistan which resulted in lower claims due to the widespread lack of insurance across many developing economies.

Swiss Re also highlighted that there were also issues on the other end of the rainfall spectrum, with severe droughts and record-breaking heatwaves last year resulting in losses of $1bn in Brazil, where farmers lost out on crop yields from soybean and corn from the dry conditions.

As a result in the increase of natural disasters and subsequent property damage across the world, Swiss Re said demand for insurance coverage had grown. However, the insurer also noted that inflation has surged at the same time over the past two years leading to an increase in the nominal value of buildings, vehicles, and other insurable assets, which has in turn pushed up insurance claims for damage caused by natural catastrophes.

"The economic storm is not over, and interest rates will likely have to increase further given existing inflation pressure," said Jérôme Jean Haegeli, Swiss Re's group chief economist. "This means higher financing costs and, as a result, capacity providers are likely to remain more cautious in deploying capital for a number of reasons, including risk assessment and loss experience.

"In our view, as higher exposures encounter shrinking risk appetite, momentum for rising prices, higher retentions and tighter terms and conditions will likely continue."