Dam good news: Plan unveiled to re-introduce beavers to West London in Amazon-backed rewilding project

Beavers could soon be returning to London waterways after a project proposing their re-introduction to an area in West London was selected for a grant from the Rewild London Fund.

The restoration project is one of 22 separate re-wilding initiatives to be selected for funding from the Rewild London Fund, which is led by the Mayor of London in partnership with the London Wildlife Trust.

The fund first opened for applications in October last year following a commitment of £750,000 from e-commerce giant Amazon's Right Now Climate Fund.

According to the Fund, the 22 rewilding projects combined could enable around 116 hectares of priority habitat to be restored or created around the capital - equivalent to more than 160 football pitches.

The Fund said it aims to enhance or connect London's Sites of Importance for Nature Conservation (SINCs) with a view to creating a wildlife network and making the city a "more natural and vibrant home for nature and the local community".

Among the projects receiving funding is an initiative from Citizen Zoo, Ealing Wildlife Group, Ealing Council, and Friends of Hornsdean Hill to bring beavers back to West London.

The proposal includes transforming a site in Ealing into a "flourishing and immersive wetland", which according to the Fund could provide "a biodiverse ecosystem for plants and animals". The Rewild Fund added that it would help to drive the project forward through both the physical preparation of the chosen site, baseline surveys, and monitoring activity.

According to a study of beavers living in Devon by the University of Exeter, the animals can offer a number of benefits to wildlife and people, including alleviated flooding risk, reducing water pollution, and boosting populations of fish, amphibians, and other wildlife.

The study was conducted by a team of scientists in 2021 to help the government decide whether or not to bring beavers back to `England after they were hunted to extinction more than 400 years ago.

Other projects which have received funding include several proposals to help improve London's waterways, both for local communities and the wildlife which live in them.

In the London borough of Harrow, the Yeading Brook Unbound project was chosen for funding in support of plans to make lasting changes to the brook, its margins and surrounding area.

A number of projects in East London which focus on improving habitats and undertaking water quality monitoring along the Old Lea River in the London Borough of Hackney also received funding.

And in the south west of London, a project to improve a 1.25km corridor of Richmond's Palewell Beverley Brook was selected by the Fund after it proposed restoration works to encourage natural processes along the waterway and improve habitats for insects, fish, bats, and birds.

Projects in the City of London also received funding, including the City of London's Wildling City Gardens programme which was designed to boost biodiversity in the centre of the city with the creation of priority habitats such as species-rich meadows and standing water features.

"These projects will provide a much-needed boost to biodiversity in the city, while new woodlands, wetlands, ponds and meadows aim to increase resilience to the effects of climate change," said Zak Watts, European sustainability director at Amazon. "For Londoners, these projects offer a vital way to discover and reconnect with nature."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said urban rewilding projects could deliver multiple benefits to the city. "We are now facing dual climate and ecological emergencies worldwide, which further threaten our ability to survive on our planet", he said. "Despite the harm inflicted on the natural world, we have the power to make amends, and I am committed to ensuring that London is at the vanguard of efforts to reverse the trends of declining biodiversity and the destruction of nature.

"Rewilding allows nature to take the lead and is an exciting way to create healthier ecosystems and allow humans and wildlife to live together more harmoniously. We're cleaning up our city, re-establishing lost species and reconnecting people and nature as we build a greener, fairer city for all Londoners."

Mathew Frith, director of Research and Policy at London Wildlife Trust, said that the projects will "help strengthen, enhance and extend the important network of over 1600 wildlife sites that forms the foundations of nature conservation in London".

"We look forward to overseeing the delivery of these which should raise the bar for the critical restoration of priority wildlife habitats and the recovery of populations of species, from harvest mouse to tawny owl, and bumblebees to beetles, to make London a better place for nature, which people can experience close to hand."

The Rewild London Fund is one of the first UK projects to have received funding from Amazon's $100m Right Now Climate Fund, which has already committed €20m to projects across the UK and Europe.

Amazon said that the fund was set up to conserve, restore, and improve forests, wetlands, and grasslands, as well as protect wildlife habitats, biodiversity, and quality of life for communities.

In October last year Amazon also announced a separate £2.8m commitment to the Woodland Trust's Emergency Tree Fund which it said will help it aim to plant more than 450,000 trees across six UK local authorities.

Amazon is a co-founder of and the first signatory to The Climate Pledge - a commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040.