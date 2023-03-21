Turning the tide: Commercial opportunities from tackling water risks set to top $430bn

Tackling global water insecurity offers companies vast and largely unexplored commercial opportunities worth almost half-a-trillion dollars, according to a new report from corporate climate reporting platform CDP.

The study calculates that accessing new water-related markets through water efficiency improvements, new products and services, and measures to ensure supply chains are resilient to water-related risks could be worth over $436bn. However, it also stressed the projected opportunity is likely to be an underestimate given 55 per cent of corporate respondents to its annual information request have yet to identify water-related opportunities.

The data from CDP's 2022 corporate water security dataset saw a total of 3,909 companies provide water-related data to investors and customers, marking the highest number of companies disclosing on water security since the survey began in 2009 and an 85 per cent increase over the past five years.

CDP suggested financial opportunities could total $1.09trn if all the firms it approached had reported on the water-related risks and opportunities they are facing.

Conversely, the report found the financial impact of water-related risks, such as shortages or pollution, total around $392bn.

The water crisis has become a serious issue in boardrooms according to CDP, with major brands such as Ford, L'Oréal, and Fujifilm already investing in new products to address the problem and seize market share.

For example, the report highlighted how Unilever's 'Sunlight' washing-up liquid has been developed for use without rinsing, while Fujifilm has launched a water filtration business with the goal of contributing to the treatment of 35 million tons of water a year by 2030. Similarly, Ford Motor Company is installing water-saving technology at its car plant in Mexico harnessing reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration processes in response to growing water scarcity in the Cuautitlán region.

According to CDP's global director of water security, Cate Lamb, the public and private sectors alike have a once-in-a-generation chance to "turn the tide" in response to worsening water-related risks and reap huge rewards from tackling the global water crisis.

However, she stressed that policymakers also needed to act to give investors better insights into water-related risks and incentivise corporates to bolster their resilience in the face of droughts and floods.

"The private sector is playing its part, and if more corporate action is taken, there are huge benefits to be gained," she said. "Most importantly the window to act is closing fast. World leaders should raise the bar and make water disclosure mandatory once and for all. This is the silver bullet to accelerate action and ambition in our fight against the water crisis. To address challenges of the magnitude of water security, it is essential we trigger a transformation in the way markets function and companies grow, to harness their power and ingenuity.

"Markets are the self-generating sources of financing and innovation that shape business models and transform economies, communities and environments. Properly harnessed, they can deliver our global water goals at scale and deliver the future that we all need."

In related news, the UK government has this week backed new plans for water regulator Ofwat to take action against water companies that pay dividends to shareholders despite failing to meet mandated performance standards.

Ofwat is now modifying licences requiring companies to take account of environmental performance and customer delivery when deciding whether to pay dividends, hold a strong credit rating, and stop them paying dividends if their financial health is at risk.

If a company falls short of the new standards, Ofwat will be able to take enforcement action to block dividend payments.

Water Minister Rebecca Pow said it was "wrong" for water companies to be responsible for environmental damage and poor performance but not face penalties. "It has been happening too often and it needs to stop," she said. "These new powers, made possible through our Environment Act, will enable Ofwat to clamp down on excessive cash pay-outs and make sure companies put customers first. This will apply when a company is not meeting expectations on performance or is facing questions over its financial resilience - and ultimately means we go further in holding water companies to account."