Active travel is a major economic opportunity - so why is the government sitting down on the job?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Active travel is a major economic opportunity - so why is the government sitting down on the job?

MPs, mayors, and NGOs have slammed plans to slash cycling and walking budgets from £480m to £100m as 'disproportionate' and 'nonsensical'

The furore over news of yet more delays to the HS2 train project last week served to overshadow another announcement on transport-related budget cuts that is arguably even more consequential for the UK's...

Scottish Widows calls for mandatory nature risk reporting

Fruit, nuts, and bananas: Sampling the world's first tree-based menu

