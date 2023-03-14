'Urgent need of renewal': Why the UK must learn from US to deliver green growth

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
The government faces huge pressure to respond to the US IRA | Credit: iStock
Image:

The government faces huge pressure to respond to the US IRA | Credit: iStock

UK risks falling behind in global net zero investment race, but the government still has 'fingers in its ears', according to think tank IPPR

The government must learn from the "unprecedented certainty and policy stability" offered to clean tech investors and green businesses in the US through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) if it is to prevent...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

