Why the focus of this year's Budget must be green growth

The new levy on electricity generators must be designed in a way that unblocks clean energy investment in the UK, argues the REA's Nina Skorupska
The last six months of political uncertainty and an increasingly competitive international investment environment has stalled the UK's current deployment pipeline of renewables and clean technologies....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial